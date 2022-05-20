Editor’s Pick: AquaFest 2022

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Saturday, April 21
10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Dana Point Aquatic Foundation and Westwind Sailing are hosting their 8th annual AquaFest to kick off National Safe Boating Week and showcase the safe boating programs available to the public in the Dana Point Harbor. AquaFest has free lifejackets, sail rides, SUP and kayak clinics, snow cones, goodie bags, SUP race exhibition, photo booth pics, music and entertainment, and special-priced Chick-fil-A sandwiches. Westwind Sailing, 34451 Ensenada Pl, Dana Point. 949.492.3035. westwindsailing.com.
