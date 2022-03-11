Editor’s Pick: 62nd Annual Swallows Day Parade & Mercado Street Faire

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

11 a.m. After two years in hiatus, the 62nd annual Swallows Day Parade & Mercado Street Faire will return to Downtown San Juan Capistrano. The Swallows Day Parade is one of the nation’s largest non-motorized parades, and is a spectacular event that you will want to attend. It is organized and presented by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association. Take the convenient shuttle bus or arrive early, as most street closures are in effect by 10 a.m. This is a fun, family event celebrating the annual return of the swallows to Mission San Juan Capistrano. The Mercado, just off the main parade route where the whole family can eat, dance, play and shop, is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at San Juan’s Historic Town Center Park. swallowsparade.com.

