Editor’s Pick: 50th annual Whitey Harrison Classic

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Saturday, Aug. 13
6 a.m.-5 p.m. The Dana Outrigger Canoe Club will host its 50th annual Whitey Harrison 9-man Outrigger race. Members of Whitey Harrison’s family will be presented with leis at the start of the day. A “local style” lunch plate with Hawaiian pork, teriyaki chicken, macaroni salad, rice and fruit will be served. Awards ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. The race schedule is available at danaoutrigger.net. slcompton619@gmail.com. Doheny State Beach, 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point.
Featured Image: Courtesy of Dana Outrigger Canoe Club
comments (0)