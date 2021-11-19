Editor’s Pick: 44th Annual Dana Point Turkey Trot

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25: TURKEY TROT

7 a.m. Run the race before you stuff your face at the 44th annual Dana Point Turkey Trot. This Thanksgiving Day, run or walk a 5K, 10K, combo 15K or kids’ 1-mile Gobble Wobble in the Dana Point Harbor. 25001 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. turkey@danapointchamber.com.

Photo: Runners participate in the annual race tradition in Dana Point on Thanksgiving, November 22, 2018. Photo: Lillian Boyd

