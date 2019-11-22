Editor’s Pick: 42nd Annual Dana Point Turkey Trot

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28: DANA POINT TURKEY TROT

6-11 a.m. Enjoy scenic routes that take full advantage of Dana Point Harbor’s views on Thanksgiving morning. The Dana Point Turkey Trot is celebrating 42 years as a holiday tradition. The event features a 10K, two 5K races and the Kids’ Gobble Wobble. The start and finish line will be near the intersection of Dana Point Harbor Drive and Golden Lantern in Dana Point. Register online at turkeytrot.com. 949.496.1555.



