Editor’s Pick: 38th Annual Maritime Festival

Friday, Sept. 9-Sunday, Sept. 11

6-10 p.m. The Ocean Institute’s annual Maritime Festival celebrates California’s rich maritime history and connection to the ocean. This fun-filled weekend event includes visiting Tall Ships, Cannon Battles, a Pirate and Mermaid Ball, Beer Garden, Mermaids Swim Shows, Pirate School, Reenactors and Sailor Camp, vendors, live music, food trucks and more. The festivities kick off Friday evening with the Sail N’ Ales event, where guests can enjoy craft beer tasting from eight different local brewers, as well as live music by the Trip, mermaid encounters, food vendors and a prime viewing location of the visiting tall ships. Admission for Sails N’ Ales is $65, while designated drivers get in for $40. For a full schedule of Saturday’s and Sunday’s events, visit oceaninstitute.org. Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274.

Featured Image: Ocean Institute visitors during, what was then referred to as, the Tall Ships Festival in 2019 enjoy the Mermaids Swim Show. Photo: Chelsie Rex

