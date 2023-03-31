SUNDAY, APRIL 2

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Come celebrate the protection and preservation of Native American culture. Panhe will feature singers and dancers, storytelling, local vendors, museum exhibits and more. Activities include basketry demonstrations, flute performances, children’s activities, and plant demonstrations. The festival will take place at the San Mateo Campground and San Onofre State Beach. Off-site parking and a complimentary round-trip shuttle will be available at Concordia Elementary School. Hosted by the San Onofre Parks Foundation. 949.366.8599. sanoparks.org.