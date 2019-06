10 a.m.-6 p.m. Come out for a celebration of the Southern California surfing lifestyle at the Doheny Surf & Art Festival. This is a free event (other than parking admission to the park). There will be surf contests, music, vendors, artists, surfboard displays, woodies, food and a beer garden. 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.6171. dohenystatebeach.org.

