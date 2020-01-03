EDITOR’S NOTE

By Lillian Boyd, Senior Editor for Picket Fence Media

and Shawn Raymundo, San Clemente Times City Editor

Picket Fence Media reached out to Capistrano Unified School District Trustees Patricia Holloway and Amy Hanacek, offering an opportunity to discuss the needs of the schools in San Clemente and Dana Point, as well as providing additional background about the regional bond measures that’ll be placed on the March 2020 Primary Election ballots.

Both Trustees agreed to a four-column series, and in after-thought, the editors at PFM thought it would be fair to find a columnist in opposition of the bond to provide an alternative perspective.

It is our understanding that because a bond opposition column was not outlined in the initial pitch, the Trustees felt it was best to revoke the remainder of the column series. We understand that CUSD is unable to engage in politically biased conduct and that the bond measures are a delicate issue to discuss publically without politicizing.

We apologize for not communicating the chance that an opposing column could publish upon our initial pitch to the Trustees. It was a delayed decision that should have been ironed out much sooner. However, we reserve the right to publish differing voices.

Our hope was always that our PFM newspapers could showcase the importance of facility improvements, how upgrades could positively impact our communities, how the bonds will be financed and managed, and why or why not the measures should be passed.

It’s unfortunate that the columns we had in mind for the Trustees could not be a part of that dialogue. But we respect and understand their decision to revoke the column series.