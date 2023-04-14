Cheryl Pruett

Brussels sprouts, BLT sandwiches, and soft pretzels top the list for food to taste all month.

April is many things to many people. To the food industry, April—and all months—is a time to celebrate specific foods. April alone honors at least a dozen foods as a national month of homage. On the list are Brussels sprouts/cabbage, BLT sandwiches, grilled cheese, soft pretzels, soy foods, garlic, and more.

A focus on a monthlong celebration, versus national food days, allows plenty of time to try dishes created using the recognized food as a main star or an ingredient.

Let’s start with Brussels sprouts, an often-maligned veggie but one that earned a spot on many restaurant menus, especially as appetizers or starters. Chefs make it a must-try with creative ways to prepare Brussels sprouts for the lovers and naysayers.

The focus today will be on one monthlong celebration: Brussels sprouts. Two food items will get a short nod—the BLT and soft pretzels, both April celebrations.

BRUSSELS SPROUTS MONTH—The Picks

Thank you, Belgium, for the month. April acknowledges where the sprouts were first cultivated. Now Brussels sprouts is almost as common as nachos as menu appetizers.

Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern

25001 Dana Point Harbor Dr, Dana Point. 949.388.8900. j-fat.com.

On the menu is Charred Brussels Sprouts. The cabbage-like vegetable is, as the name says, charred and tossed with bacon pieces, toasted almonds and maple syrup. What’s not to like?

Brussels Bistro

218 Avenida del Mar, San Clemente. 949.218.8489. brusselsbistro.com.

The sprouts are served with coppa chips (dried, cured pork), mustard espuma, onion confit, a micro mix and balsamic glaze. Hello, Belgium!

StillWater Spirits & Sounds

24701 Del Prado, Dana Point, 949.661.6003. danapointstillwater.com.

Spicy Brussels sprouts kick up the flavor with sriracha honey and crumbled bacon.

Trevor’s at the Tracks

26701 Verdugo St. San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593 trevorsatthetracks.com.

Another take on the sprout is created using drunken cranberries (marinated in wine and sugar), a balsamic drizzle, goat-cheese crumbles and house herbs.

Rancho Capistrano Winery

26755 Verdugo, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6682. ranchocapwinery.com.

Fried Brussels sprouts are noted as the venue’s best-selling appetizer. The version is fried with prosciutto, garlic oil, parmesan, lemon juice, and a balsamic reduction finish.

BLT SANDWICH MONTH—The Picks

In the mood for a comfort food? BLTs come to mind. New versions go beyond standard bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Even a fancier version is still comfort food reminiscent of the past. You bring the memories.

H.H. Cotton’s

201 Avenida del Mar, San Clemente. 949.945.6616. hhcottons.com.

The BLTA here uses thick center cut bacon, lettuce, avocado and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread.

Kelly’s Donuts

430 Camino de Estrella, San Clemente. 949.443.2862. kellysdonutssc.com.

Donut shops go beyond glazes and sprinkles or crawlers and holes. Sandwiches are often a staple, too, at shops that are like cafes. Kelly’s BLT has two versions—traditional and the BCTC. The BCTC is a bagel version of the BLT and is served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and cream cheese. Create a new memory of an original.

SOFT PRETZEL MONTH—The Picks

Soft pretzels are often found at movie theater snack stands or sports bars. However, if you crave a soft pretzel without the movie or cocktail, April is the month for you.

Auntie Anne’s

The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949. 361.6945. auntieannes.com.

It’s a one-stop food venue for anything soft pretzel. The fresh baked pretzels come in original and with a wide variety of flavors, from cinnamon sugar to jalapeno. Take your pick: individual, bite-size, or pretzel buckets or baskets.

Cheryl Pruett is an award-winning journalist and editor, having covered Orange County city and county topics to the food scene for Orange County Register, Patch.com and local magazines. She has called Dana Point/Capistrano Beach home for more than 30 years.