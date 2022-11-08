Early Results Have Foley Leading in 5th District Supervisor Race

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

Democratic incumbent Katrina Foley is leading against her Republican opponent, State Sen. Patricia Bates, in the race to represent Orange County’s 5th Supervisorial District.

Unofficial results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters as of late Tuesday night, Nov. 8, showed Foley taking the lead with 56.63% (63,277) of the vote. Bates, a former board supervisor had 43.37% (48,470) of the vote.

“I’m so grateful to my community of volunteers and the coalition of unlikely allies that I brought together to be able to show Orange County that we can really lead and represent all residents,” Foley said Tuesday night.

Anticipating a win, Foley said that South Orange County residents are going to “have a representative that’s very active and responsive and is going to immediately drill down on some of the lingering issues that I know have been trouble for the community.”

Looking forward to a potential second term representing South Orange County, Foley highlighted coastal erosion, namely its effects on the railroad tracks, fire mitigation and issues related to homelessness as main issues on which she’d like to focus.

As of press time, Bates had not responded to requests for comment.

In the lead up to the race, Foley and Bates cumulatively spent $1.35 million in the race for the District 5 seat.

In the race for the District 4 seat between Sunny Park and incumbent Board Supervisor Dough Chaffee, the two collectively spent over $1.62 million, while candidates in the District 2 race—Vicente Sarmiento and Kim Bernice Nguyen—collectively spent $474,405.

Based on the campaign finance filings, or 460 Forms, with the California Secretary of State’s office—which covered all contributions and campaign expenditures up until Oct. 22, Bates had raised about $688,607, slightly more than Foley’s $665,695.

As of late October, Foley outspent Bates by roughly $76,000. In their respective 460 forms, Foley reported spending roughly $734,908 on her campaign, while Bates spent roughly $658,958.

County elections officials across the state are expected to certify all election results by Dec. 8.

This is a developing story.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

