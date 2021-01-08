SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Dana West Yacht Club (DWYC) awarded the American Cancer Society of Orange County a check for $13,350.

Staff Commodore Tamara Tatich, Regatta Co-Chairs Helen Hawkins and Pam Northcott, along with Treasurer Mary Strazzulla, presented a check to Kristen Strauch, Sr., Executive Director of American Cancer Society Orange County. DWYC raised $13,350 for the charitable organization, $9,000 of which was raised during a wine-tasting event held in cooperation with vendors from several California wineries in October. The remainder came from member donations throughout the year.

“It has been a difficult year for fundraising during a pandemic that has prevented us from hosting the three-day sailing event on the water and land-based activities including social parties and auctions,” said Tatich. “We are proud of our members uniting for a good cause to make generous donations during these difficult months, making the contributions much more meaningful. This is truly a silver lining as we wrap up the year.”

This is the third year DWYC has worked with ACS, a nonprofit selected primarily because the funds are disbursed locally to help the community’s fight against cancer.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of our normal annual fundraising activities, including the actual ‘Sailing for Life’ regatta, were scuttled,” said Co-Chair Northcott. “We are thrilled to present this donation check to American Cancer Society and applaud their amazing efforts here in Orange County.”

The 2021 Sailing for Life regatta has been scheduled for June 4, 5 and 6, in the hope of having the full complement of activities, including three days of sailboat racing, a dinghy poker run, a wine-tasting event, and more.

“We also would like to acknowledge that the general public is welcomed and encouraged to join us in these events,” said Co-Chair Hawkins.

DWYC is a Southern California Yachting Association Senior Club that offers its members and guests various services and activities. It is located in historical Dana Point Harbor with spectacular views. Visit dwyc.org or call 949.661.1185 to learn more.

