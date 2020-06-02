Dana Point Times staff

Dana Point Historical Society Scholarship Committee has chosen two high school seniors headed for college to receive the Society’s $1,000 scholarships.

Chair Heidi Hyde and her committee—consisting of Judy Henderson, Judy Brandmeier, Fay Kristjanson and Susan Hinman—have awarded the $1,000 Doris I. Walker Scholarship to Brisa Romero, of Dana Hills High School. Aside from graduating with Academic Distinction and the California Seal of Bi-Literacy, Brisa excels in soccer and was a member and officer of the community assistance clubs SOS PATHS and the Interact Club of Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary.

Romero was also a recipient of the “Dolphin Award” in her junior and senior years as “an outstanding example of team spirit, leadership, energy, positivity, communication, and taking charge.” She plans on attending Saddleback College, majoring in kinesiology in pursuit of becoming a physical therapist.

The scholarship committee also awarded the $1,000 Lucy Chavarrias-Saunderson Scholarship to Perla Rodriguez of San Clemente High School. Rodriguez graduates with valedictorian honors and was also awarded the California State Seal of Bi-literacy.

Throughout high school, Rodriguez participated in various community service events such as food drives, toy drives and tutoring while maintaining a greater than 4.2 grade point average throughout the four years. Rodriguez was an active member of the SCHS clubs Interact and Fuerza Latinx. She will attend UC Irvine.

In years past, the Dana Point Historical Society has put on a fiesta to celebrate the scholarship recipients. However, due social distancing directives amid the coronavirus pandemic, details for a celebration are unclear at this time.