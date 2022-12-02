DP Woman’s Club’s Second Gift Drive Gives to Families in Need

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: The Dana Point Woman’s Club this season spearheaded Project Angel Tree, a philanthropic initiative to provide more than 100 underserved children with presents. Photo: Courtesy of Toni Nelson

By Breeana Greenberg

A total of 121 children from 58 local families in need will receive gifts this holiday season through Project Angel Tree, a philanthropy effort spearheaded by the Dana Point Woman’s Club (DPWC) to spread holiday cheer.

This year marks the Woman’s Club’s second year that Project Angel Tree’s gift drive benefits children whose parents have completed classes through United Way OC’s SparkPoint program. United Way OC provides financial literacy, personal financial management and budgeting education at RH Dana Elementary School to prevent homelessness.

This year, DPWC was joined by the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club, Dana Point Youth Board and City of Dana Point staff. Friends of DPWC Co-Vice President Kathy Belanger—many of whom are members of Dana West Yacht Club—also joined in the effort of gathering gifts for Project Angel Tree.

“Dana Point Woman’s Club is thrilled that local charity groups and individuals have joined us in embracing Project Angel Tree,” said Marla Freeman, a DPWC vice president, who coordinated the club’s gift-wrapping get-together, in a media release.

“Their generosity toward vulnerable local families says so much about our South County community,” Freeman continued.

Children from 9 months of age to 17 years old received gifts through Project Angel Tree. Specific gift suggestions for the children were provided by parents and caretakers to ensure that all children in a family receive the same number of gifts.

“We are very happy that this year’s “angels” are receiving gifts exclusively from local philanthropies,” DPWC Co-President Karin Marsh said in the release. “It’s heartwarming to see our wonderful community groups generously sending hugs to all these kids through Project Angel Tree.”

Through the Woman’s Club’s annual “Cocktails for a Cause” fundraiser held earlier this fall, the DPWC also planned to present a check with the event’s proceeds, more than $9,000, to United Way OC during its Dec. 1 meeting.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

