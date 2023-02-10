The Dana Point Whale Watching Corp has spearheaded an effort to keep balloons out of local waterways, keeping the ocean clean and protecting marine life.

In 2019, Donna Kalez of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching and Gisele Anderson of Capt. Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Safari teamed up to form the Dana Point Whale Watching Corp. Forming the team was the first step in trademarking the city as the Dolphin and Whale Watching Capital of the World.

In 2021, Dana Point was officially named the first Whale Heritage Site in the Americas, established by the World Cetacean Alliance.

To maintain the designation, the Dana Point Whale Watching Corp adopted nearby highway exits to pay for cleaning trash off the roadway, emphasized safe whale watching education, recycled used fishing lines, and spearheaded efforts to keep balloons out of waterways.

Each year, the Whale Watching Corp submits a report on the group’s efforts to further its designation as a Whale Heritage Site in the Americas and is recertified by the Whale Cetacean Alliance.

“One of the components is the ‘Balloons Blow, Don’t Let Them Go’ campaign,” Anderson said. “Both companies are out there constantly picking up balloons and trying to educate our customers, the local community.”

Kalez chimed in that it’s all about education, adding that the companies are working with Surfrider Foundation to promote education on the hazards that balloons pose to marine life.

Any ink on the balloon will seep into and pollute the waters and the “smushed up balloon” ends up looking like a jellyfish, Anderson said.

“We have animals here that feed on jellyfish,” Anderson said. “We have a species of dolphin, Risso’s Dolphin, and they feed on jellyfish.”

In 2022, the two companies together cleaned up more than 1,500 balloons from the harbor.

The Whale Watching Corp also recycles fishing lines through the Dana Point Harbor Partners’ recycling program.

In 2022, the Dana Point Harbor Partners collected about 102 pounds of fishing line through its recycling program. The DPHP sends the fishing lines that it collects to Berkley Fishing, “where it is recycled into products such as benches, fishing spools, fishing boxes, and others,” a DPHP representative explained in an email.

The Whale Watching Corp also provides educational videos on best practices for whale watching safely, available on its website.

“We do it every year when whale watching heightens so that people learn how to whale watch safely,” Kalez said.

The educational seminar is provided for boaters, kayakers, paddleboarders and jet skiers who “want to get out there and see the animals, and we want them to be able to do that, but we want them to be able to do it in a way that’s safe,” Anderson said.