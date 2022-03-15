SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

The Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group welcomed a new slate of officers to its Board of Directors.

Terry Rifkin will reprise her role as president of the local nonprofit, which helps active-duty Marines and Navy Corpsmen of the 5th Marine Regiment and their families, along with the Wounded Warrior Battalion West at Camp Pendleton.

She previously served as president for more than six years. Rifkin is a founding member of the Marine Regiment Support Group, which was founded in 2007 and incorporated in 2008. Over the past 15 years, Rifkin has helped the organization grow, with more than 350 volunteers today.

Mike Lipscombe, the previous president, will serve as a director.

Nick Frankovich, an Air Force veteran who serves as director of Base Projects, will serve alongside Rifkin as vice president. He joined the Support Group through its Advisory Brigade, in which he continues to serve as a commander.

Cathy Nelson, who joined the board in 2015, will continue in her role as secretary. Hank Snyder, who joined the board in 2019, will also continue his role as treasurer.

Those interested in volunteering with the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group can check out its website at danapoint5thmarines.com or email Director of Volunteers Sheri Schneringer at volunteers@danapoint5thmarines.com.

