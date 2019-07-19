Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The American Red Cross is calling on Southern California baseball fans to step up to the plate and help overcome a summer blood shortage by donating blood at the 21st Annual Angels and Dodgers Baseball Fans Blood Drive. The blood drive will take place Saturday, July 20, at multiple sites throughout Southern California. As a thank you, all who come to donate will receive a voucher for two tickets to either an Angels or Dodgers designated home game, while supplies last.

“For two decades Dodgers and Angels fans have answered the call to show their team spirit and make a difference in the lives of patients by donating blood or platelets,” Geri Ostil Hernandez, local market manager for the American Red Cross California Blood Services Region, said in a press release. “We look forward to seeing the fans again this year as they join part of a lifesaving team to help hospital patients.”

This blood drive comes as the Red Cross faces an emergency need for blood donors to give now to help avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients this summer. Blood products are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. More donations are immediately needed to help replenish the blood supply, according to the press release.

“Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, including trauma patients, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. There is no substitute for blood, and volunteer donors are the only source,” according to the press release.

The closest blood drive location to Dana Point will be held at the Laguna Hills Blood Donation Center, 22971 Mill Creek Drive, Laguna Hills on July 20 from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Angels and Dodgers Baseball Fans Blood Drive

Saturday, July 20

Orange County locations

Fountain Valley

7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Fountain Valley Blood Donation Center, 17800 Newhope Ave.

Fullerton

7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Fullerton Blood Donation Center, 1144 Rosecrans Ave.

Laguna Hills

7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Laguna Hills Blood Donation Center, 22971 Mill Creek Drive

Norwalk

9 a.m.- 3 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1250 E. Heim Ave.

Santa Ana

7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Santa Ana Blood Donation Center, 600 Parkcenter Drive

Additional locations

Glendale

9 a.m.-3 p.m., Glendale Blood Donation Center, 1501 S. Brand Blvd.

Long Beach

9 a.m.-3 p.m., Long Beach Red Cross Chapter, 3150 E. 29th Street

Los Angeles

9 a.m.-3 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Northeast Station, 3353 San Fernando Road

Pasadena

7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Drive

Pomona

7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

Santa Clarita

9 a.m.-3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

Torrance

7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

West Covina

9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Covina Masonic Lodge, 1201 S Orange Ave.

Woodland Hills

7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

Riverside

9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross Riverside Chapter, 6235 Rivercrest Drive Suite A

Rancho Cucamonga

9 a.m.-3 p.m., Rancho Cucamonga Community, 9791 Arrow Route

San Diego

7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C