Dolphin Report: Wrestlers Advance to State, Baseball Starts Strong in Loara Tournament

Wrestlers Harkey, Donahoe Advance to State

The Dana Hills wrestling program will be represented by two senior pillars of the program at the state championships this weekend in Bakersfield.

After repeating as CIF-SS Coastal Division champion and then posting a fourth-place finish at the Masters Meet, Cal Poly-bound Josh Harkey qualified at 195 pounds for the state meet, which began on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.

Harkey is the No. 5 seed at 195 pounds and wrestled Joel Lopez of Orland, the North Section No. 2 representative, in the first round.

After taking second place at the CIF-SS Southern Regional and finishing in seventh at the CIF-SS championships, Layla Donahoe qualified at 160 pounds for the state meet.

Donahoe opened against Yisel Arias of Brawley, the No. 3 representative from the San Diego Section, in the first round. The winner would likely wrestle No. 2 seed Francesca LoPresti of Albany, the No. 2 representative from the North Coast Section.

On Feb. 14, Dana Hills qualified two boys for the CIF-SS Masters Meet and two girls for the CIF-SS championships.

For the boys, Harkey earned his second straight CIF-SS Coastal Division championship at 195 pounds, and senior Gavin Walker finished second at 145 pounds.

For the girls, Donahoe took silver in the CIF-SS championships at 160 pounds, and sophomore Loren Lecona qualified in sixth place at 150 pounds.

Baseball Starts Strong in Loara Tournament

The Dana Hills baseball team scored two wins to open the Loara Tournament on Feb. 24 and 25.

The Dolphins (3-2) beat CIF-SS Division 1 No. 8 Cypress, 6-0, on Monday, Feb. 24 on the strength of a scoreless pitching performance by senior Dante Jackson. The San Diego State-bound lefty threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out six.

Ethan Ezor, Jackson Fleming, Trevor Gartlan, Sebastian Moore and Rocco DiFrancesco each collected an RBI.

Dana Hills followed with another shutout of Long Beach Millikan, 3-0, on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Junior CJ Zwahlen threw five shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. Ian May and Aedan Anderson each threw one shutout inning in relief.

Ezor and Anderson each drove in a run.

The Dolphins closed group play in the tournament against Pacifica of Garden Grove on Thursday, Feb. 27, but results were not available at press time. Dana Hills continues into the bracket play of the tournament on Saturday, Feb. 29.

