Dolphin Report: Volleyball Sweep Leads to Tie for Second, Football Looks to Regain Form Against Aliso

By Zach Cavanagh

Volleyball Sweep Leads to Tie for Second

The Dana Hills girls volleyball team finished the regular season on Monday, Oct. 14 in strong fashion.

The Dolphins swept four-time defending league champion San Juan Hills at Dana Hills, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20. The win and San Juan Hills’ league-finale loss to Aliso Niguel on Wednesday, Oct. 1 left the Dolphins and Stallions tied for second in the South Coast League with 4-4 league records.

Both teams should enter their respective playoff brackets as the league’s No. 2 representative, with San Juan Hills looking to finish in Division 1 and Dana Hills in Division 2. However, with San Juan Hills’ back-to-back league losses, the Stallions could fall back into Division 2, which would require a tiebreaking coin flip for seeding purposes.

The CIF-SS playoff brackets will be released on Saturday, Oct. 19, with wild-card matches on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and first-round matches on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Football Looks to Regain Form against Aliso

After a school-record 6-0 start, the Dana Hills football team has entered league play with back-to-back losses.

After the Dolphins (6-2, 0-2) dropped their Sea View League opener to Laguna Hills on an overtime two-point conversion, things didn’t get better at Trabuco Hills on Friday, Oct. 11.

The Mustangs racked up 534 yards of offense in a rout of Dana Hills, 42-14. Trabuco Hills had a 100-yard rusher, 238 total yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns. The Mustangs also deployed two quarterbacks, and each threw for more than 100 yards with three total passing touchdowns.

Dana Hills has lost its previous nine league games.

Despite not recording a sack in either of the past two games, Dana Hills senior defensive end Liam Boersma maintains his national sacks lead with 18.5, according to MaxPreps. Three players trail Boersma with 17 sacks.

The Dolphins play their final home game of the year on Friday, Oct. 18 against rival Aliso Niguel.

The Wolverines, ranked No. 1 in Division 8, dropped their league opener to reigning league champion San Juan Hills, 35-7, last Friday. Aliso Niguel has a vaunted passing attack with quarterback Kyle Kyckelhahn, No. 4 in county passing yards, and Orange County’s leader in receiving yards in Caleb Peterson.

Last season’s clash between the Dolphins and Wolverines was a defensive struggle. Aliso Niguel took the win, 13-3.

Dana Hills closes its season at San Juan Hills on Oct. 25.

