Dolphin Report: Track Stars Prep for Arcadia Invitational

By Zach Cavanagh

Track Stars Prep for Arcadia Invitational

The Dana Hills distance runners will step into the spotlight in the illustrious Arcadia Invitational on Friday and Saturday, April 8-9, at Arcadia High School.

Fresh off his two Orange County titles on March 26, Dolphins senior Jai Dawson is listed on three of the heat sheets for the event. Dawson is scheduled for the 400-meter, 800-meter and one-mile runs. Dawson won the county titles in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter races. Dawson still maintains the third-fastest 800 time in the state: 1:50.63 on March 12.

Dana Hills’ other county champion, Allura Markow, is also set for individual competition. Markow, a junior, will compete in the one-mile run. Markow won the 3,200-meter race at the county championships.

The Dana Hills girls will also compete in four team relays. The Dolphins will run in the 4×400-meters, 4×800-meters, 4×1,600-meters and distance medley relays.

Roundup

Aside from baseball, one of the other spring sports had competitions scheduled during spring break.

Dana Hills girls lacrosse (3-7, 2-2) next plays on Tuesday, April 12, at Capistrano Valley. The Dolphins won a tight match over the Cougars in their first meeting, 8-7.

Dana Hills boys lacrosse (2-8, 1-3) next plays on Tuesday, April 12, at home against San Juan Hills. The Dolphins lost to the Stallions, 16-8, in their first meeting.

Dana Hills boys volleyball (0-9, 0-4) next plays on Tuesday, April 12, at home against Tesoro. The Dolphins were swept by the Titans in their first meeting.

Dana Hills softball (2-12, 0-2) isn’t scheduled to play next until April 19, against Aliso Niguel.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

