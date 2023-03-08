For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

Softball Establishes Winning Record

The Dolphins softball team experienced a mixed bag of results during its three games over the past week.

Dana Hills (5-4) outlasted Segerstrom on March 2 in an 8-5 shootout. The Dolphins were also a 2-0 victor against El Toro during their makeup game on Monday, March 6.

The bats came to a screeching halt on Tuesday, March 7, as Dana Hills failed to cross home plate in a 9-0 loss at JSerra Catholic High School.

Next on their docket is a trip to Las Vegas, where the Dolphins will take on Cedar Valley of Utah during the Bishop Gorman Kick-Off Classic, starting on Friday, March 10.

Baseball Looks to End Nonleague Losing Streak

The past three games for the Dana Hills baseball team have been rough, as opposing offenses have taken advantage of the Dolphins’ young pitching staff and defense.

After falling, 5-4, against Edison on Feb. 22, Dana Hills (2-5) dropped two more in the past week. The team was shut out in a 7-0 road loss to Santiago on March 2, then handed rival Aliso Niguel, previously 0-5, its first win on March 3, losing 9-5.

Newport Harbor came into town on Wednesday, March 8. Results were not available at press time.

The Dolphins host Arlington of Riverside on Friday, March 10.

Track Sees National-Leading Time

It was senior Allura Markow’s time to shine at the Sound Running meet at JSerra Catholic High School on Saturday, March 4.

During the girls 1,600-meter race, Markow crossed the finish line first by nearly six seconds with a time of 04:48.95, good for a personal record and the best time in the country this year, according to PrepCalTrack.

Sophomore Evan Noonan placed third during the boys 1,600-meter race at 04:17.21, followed closely by junior Garrett Woodruff in fourth with a time of 04:17.87.

Paige Scheer, a junior, finished fourth in the girls 800-meter race at 02:18.21.