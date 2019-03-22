Dolphin Report: Track Posts High State Marks at Laguna Beach, Softball Hits Hot Streak as League Opens

By Zach Cavanagh

Track Posts High State Marks at Laguna Beach

The Dana Hills track and field team is setting its pace early.

The Dolphins are highlighted every week by the performance of their girls 4×400-meter relay team, and it was no different on Saturday, March 16 at the Trophy Invitational at Laguna Beach High School.

The relay team of seniors Hailey Ray and Jaden Haskins and juniors Anisa Rind and Mia Lawrence posted one of the state’s best 4×400 times this season with a scorching 3:51.64. Coach Keith Chambers called his relay team, which broke the Dolphins’ own Laguna Beach meet record, the state leaders, but Dana Hills actually has the third-best time in the event this season.

At the Earl Engman Relays on March 2, Mission Viejo posted the state’s best mark so far at 3:49.50, and Valencia finished right behind with the second-best mark of 3:51.18.

At Laguna Beach, the girls team also picked up two silvers in the throws as senior Maddy Mitchell recorded a mark of 36 feet, 2 inches in the shotput and sophomore Logan Daniels hurled a mark of 115 feet, 10 inches in the discus.

On the boys side, junior Will Riviere set a personal record of 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump. Riviere took second in the event.

The boys 4×400-meter relay team took second with a time of 3:24.30

The Dolphins next take on Mission Viejo in an important league dual meet on Tuesday, March 26 before the relay teams head to the Southwest for the Texas Relays in Austin on March 28.

Dana Hills continues to build momentum for the Arcadia Invitational on April 5 and the Orange County Championships on April 13.

Softball Hits Hot Streak as League Opens

The Dana Hills girls softball team looks ready to attack the South Coast League again.

The Dolphins (8-3-1) have hit their stride, winning five in a row and seven of their past eight games before taking on Mission Viejo in their league opener on Thursday, March 21. Results were not available at press time.

Sophomore Piper Tago leads the Dolphins with 11 RBI and three home runs, and freshman Kaci Palmer leads with 12 runs scored. Palmer also has two home runs. Junior Jackie Stillwell leads with 14 hits and nine stolen bases, and senior Terra Goetz is a major contributor with 12 hits, including four doubles, and 10 runs scored.

In the circle, Goetz and junior Madison Wood lead the pitching efforts with ERAs of 1.72 and 1.18, respectively.

Dana Hills continues in league play at home against Laguna Hills on Tuesday, March 26