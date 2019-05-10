Dolphin Report: Track and Field Advances Eleven to CIF-SS Finals

By Zach Cavanagh

For in-game updates, news and more for all of the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports.

Track and Field Advances Eleven to CIF-SS Finals

The Dana Hills track and field team had another successful start to the postseason at the CIF-SS Division 1 preliminaries on Saturday, May 4 at Trabuco Hills High School.

The Dolphins qualified eight girls entries and three boys entries into the CIF-SS Finals, which will be contested on Saturday, May 11 at El Camino College in Torrance.

Dana Hills starred on the track with senior Hailey Ray and junior Anisa Rind highlighting the team’s efforts.

Ray won her 300-meter hurdles heat at 44.22 seconds and placed second in her 100-meter hurdles heat to qualify at 15.25 seconds. Ray was coming off a double at the South Coast League Finals on April 26 with titles in both hurdles events.

Rind took second in both of her individual heats to qualify in the 200 meters at 24.71 seconds and in the 400 meters at 57.01 seconds. Like Ray, Rind was also a double-winner at the South Coast League Finals, with titles in the 200 and 400. Rind set a school record in the 200 at 24.38 seconds.

Both Ray and Rind also helped both Dolphin relays teams qualify for the CIF-SS Finals.

In the 4×100-meters, junior Leah Boskovich ran the opening leg, Rind ran the second leg, junior Mia Lawrence ran the third leg and Ray ran the anchor leg to finish second in their heat and qualify at 47.53 seconds. In the 4×400-meters, sophomore Camryn Toole ran the opening leg followed by Ray, Rind and Lawrence to win their heat at 3:52.51.

Both relay teams also won South Coast League championships.

A pair of sophomores, Logan Daniels and Jillian Staford, earned the final two qualifying spots in the girls discus. Daniels threw for a mark of 124 feet, 10 inches, and Staford hit a mark of 121 feet, 2 inches.

On the boys side, senior Cole Stark and junior Carrick Denker each qualified in the 1,600 meters. Denker won his heat at 4:16.21, and Stark finished second in his heat to qualify at 4:17.91. Denker won the 1,600-meters South Coast League title just ahead of Stark.

Junior Will Riviere qualified in a competitive high jump field by clearing 6 feet, 2 inches. Riviere beat out five other athletes who equaled the mark by clearing it on fewer attempts.

In a heartbreaking finish, the boys 4×400-meters relay team missed qualifying by just .07 seconds with a time of 3:20.78.

Other Playoff Results

Dana Hills boys golf competes in the CIF-SS South Coast Division team event on Tuesday, May 14 at Talega Golf Club. Dana Hills won the South Coast League.

The Dolphins boys volleyball team was swept by No. 1 seed Saddleback Valley Christian, 25-22, 25-22, 28-26, in the CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinals. Dana Hills hasn’t advanced to the semifinals since 2002.

Dana Hills softball fell to La Mirada, 11-0, in the CIF-SS Division 2 second round. Dana Hills won the South Coast League and defeated Tesoro, 10-0, in the first round.

The Dolphins baseball team lost to La Mirada, 2-0, in the CIF-SS Division 1 first round. Dana Hills won its final four games to climb over two teams and clinch a playoff spot.