Evan Noonan, Allura Markow Qualify to State Track Championships

Dana Hills sophomore Evan Noonan will run for his second state championship of the school year, and senior Allura Markow will look to close out her illustrious Dolphin career on top at the CIF State Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

Noonan, who won a state championship in cross country in the fall, ran a personal-record time in the boys 3,200 meters at the CIF-SS Masters Meet last Saturday, May 20, at Moorpark High School. Noonan won the Masters title with a time of 8:49.38, beating the field by eight seconds. His personal-record time bested his previous personal mark from the CIF-SS Finals by nearly 10 full seconds.

Noonan won the CIF-SS Division 2 titles in the 3,200 meters and the 1,600 meters, but he elected not to run in the 1,600 at Masters. This season, Noonan also won South Coast League titles in both events and an Orange County Championship title in the 1,600 meters.

Allura Markow finished fourth in the 1,600 meters at CIF-SS Masters to qualify for the state championships. Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Su Photography.

Evan Noonan won the 3,200 meters by eight seconds at CIF-SS Masters to qualify for the state championships. Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Su Photography.

Garrett Woodruff finished 12th in the 1,600 meters at CIF-SS Masters. Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Su Photography.

Annie Ivarsson finished 12th in the 1,600 meters at CIF-SS Masters. Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Su Photography.

Photos Courtesy of Jimmy Su Photography

Markow is off to her second CIF State Track and Field Championships and her second state meet of the season with a fourth-place finish in the girls 1,600 meters at CIF-SS Masters. Markow ran a time of 4:52.18, six seconds off the lead pace. Markow was third at the CIF-SS Division 2 Finals.

Markow finished 10th in the 1,600 at the CIF State Meet as a junior last season and likely would have qualified for state in the 3,200 as a sophomore in 2021 after winning the CIF-SS Division 2 title. However, there were no CIF State Championships in the 2021 season due to pandemic concerns. Markow also qualified for the state cross country championships in 2022, 2021 and 2019. There was no cross country meet in 2020.

Also in the girls 1,600 at Masters, Dana Hills sophomore Annie Ivarsson finished 12th with a time of 5:15.89.

The Dana Hills girls also ran in the first-ever 4×800-meter relay at a CIF-SS championship event, and the Dolphins team of juniors Paige Scheer, Quinci Lott and Cooper Murphy and senior Marae Paggio finished ninth with a time of 9:31.36. The 4×800-meter relay will be the first addition to the CIF State Meet since girls pole vault in 1995.

In the boys 1,600, junior Garrett Woodruff finished 12th with a time of 4:19.85.

Other local state qualifiers include nine athletes from JSerra, including senior Masters shot put champion Brendon See, and sixth athletes from San Clemente, including the Masters champion 4×800-meter relay team of junior Brett Ephraim, Jackson Brownell, Pierce Clark and Taj Clark.

Davis Brown Swings at SoCal Golf Regional

For the third consecutive season, the Dana Hills boys golf team was represented at the CIF/SCGA SoCal Regional, but that is again where the season will end.

Davis Brown carded a 4-over-par 78 to finish tied for 69th on Wednesday, May 24, at Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills.

Brown made birdies on three par-5s and on the par-4 No. 10 hole, but he shot over par on six of the front nine holes, including double-bogeys on the par-5 No. 2 and par-4 No. 4.

Local senior Luke Powell of Capistrano Valley Christian shot a 6-under-par 68 to finish third and qualify for the CIF State Championships next Wednesday, May 31, at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach.

To qualify for the SoCal Regional, Brown shot a 1-under-par 71 in the CIF-SS Individual Championships on May 18 at River Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard. Brown sat in 17th place to be among the qualifying top 28 for the SoCal Regional.

The CIF-SS Individual Championships also doubled as the team qualifier for the SoCal Regional, and despite a 4-under-par 71 from Nicholas Davis and 1-under-par performances from Brown and Nick Fry, Dana Hills finished 9-over-par as a team and in eighth place. The top-three team finishers qualified for the SoCal Regional.