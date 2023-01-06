For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

By Zach Cavanagh

League Play Opens Next Week

After one more light week of games this week as the holiday break wraps up, Dana Hills sports teams look ahead to opening their South Coast and Sea View League schedules.

Dana Hills girls soccer leads off with its Sea View League opener on Tuesday, Jan. 10, against El Toro at home at 5:30 p.m. The Dolphins (2-6-2) are 1-5 in their past six games, but Dana Hills won its most recent match against El Toro (6-2-3) last season and is 3-3 against the Chargers over the previous two seasons.

Dolphins girls basketball also tips off its Sea View League schedule on Tuesday, also at home against El Toro at 7 p.m. Dana Hills (8-5) reenters the Sea View League after not winning a South Coast League game in any of the previous three seasons. The Dolphins have lost 25 league games in a row. El Toro (12-6) is 14-2 in league play over the past three seasons.

Dana Hills boys soccer opens the Sea View League on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Trabuco Hills at 5 p.m. The Dolphins (1-3-2) haven’t won more than three league games each of the past three seasons and didn’t beat Trabuco Hills (6-3-1) in three games last season (0-2-1). However, Dana Hills swept the Mustangs in 2021 (3-0).

The Dolphins boys basketball opens the reconfigured Sea View League on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at rival Aliso Niguel at 7 p.m. Dana Hills (12-5) is 2-10 in the Sea View League over the past two seasons and hasn’t fared much better against Aliso Niguel (8-12). The Wolverines have won nine in a row over the Dolphins dating to 2015. This could be Dana Hills’ chance to turn the tide.

Dana Hills girls water polo is the last team to open its league slate with its South Coast League opener on Thursday, Jan. 12, at home against Trabuco Hills at 5 p.m. The Dolphins (10-4) have won five of the past six against the Mustangs dating back to 2017.

Girls Basketball Loses Third Straight

After a promising start to the season, the Dana Hills girls basketball team has hit a snag.

The Dolphins (8-5) took a lengthy break over the holidays, but they couldn’t shake off any rust in a loss at Trabuco Hills, 61-39, on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Dana Hills hadn’t played since Dec. 19, and the Dolphins have now lost three in a row.

Dana Hills was ranked No. 3 in the latest CIF-SS Division 4A poll on Dec. 13, but that only adds to parallels the Dolphins were looking to avoid from a season ago.

Last season, Dana Hills was 8-3 and ranked No. 2 in the CIF-SS Division 4A poll on Dec. 13, 2021, but the Dolphins lost four of their next five, including three in a row. Last year’s Dolphins managed to win their next three, but finished the season by losing all eight of their South Coast League games.

Dana Hills drops down into the Sea View League this year, where it hopes to change its fortunes.

The Dolphins wrap up nonleague play at Anaheim on Friday, Jan. 6.