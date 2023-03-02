For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

Hot Bats Bring Softball Back to Level

Dana Hills softball is back to even ground, as the Dolphins bats came alive last week.

After dropping three of their first four games of the season, including a 19-1 loss on the morning of Feb. 18, Dana Hills responded in the afternoon that day and on Feb. 22. The Dolphins bested Redondo Union in tournament play, 10-7, and won on the road at Garden Grove, 7-2.

Dana Hills (3-3) had scored seven runs in its first four games and scored 17 runs in its next two. However, when the Dolphins have lost this season, they’ve lost big with deficits of eight, 12 and 18 runs.

The opportunity to extend its hot streak was washed away by the weather early in the week, but Dana Hills was set to resume play on Thursday, March 2, at Segerstrom (1-6). Results were not available at press time.

The Dolphins continue in nonleague play on Friday, March 3, at home against University, and Dana Hills will make up its rained-out game at El Toro on Monday, March 6. The Dolphins will also stay local with a trip to JSerra on Tuesday, March 7.

Baseball Continues Nonleague Play

Weather also kept the Dana Hills baseball team off the field during the week, but the Dolphins were set to resume play on Thursday, March 2.

Dana Hills (2-3) traveled to Santiago of Corona (0-1) on Thursday, but results were not available at press time. It was the Dolphins’ first game in over a week, with Dana Hills last in action at home against Edison in a 5-4 loss on Feb. 22.

The Dolphins have been inconsistent to open the season, as they were much of last season. Dana Hills has a little under three weeks to get straightened away before its South Coast League schedule.

After Thursday’s game, the Dolphins have just four games on the schedule before their league opener.

The Dolphins host local rival Aliso Niguel on Friday, March 3. Dana Hills is at home next week for two games. The Dolphins take on Newport Harbor on Wednesday, March 8, and Arlington of Riverside on Friday, March 10.

Dana Hills has more than a week off before a tournament game at Yorba Linda on March 18, and then the Dolphins begin South Coast League play with a home game against Tesoro on March 21.

Lacrosse Teams Open with Splits

It’s been up-and-down for both the Dana Hills boys and girls lacrosse teams at the start of their seasons.

The Dolphins girls began the season first with a strong start in a 9-6 win at Laguna Beach back on Feb. 14. However, Dana Hills came back down to Earth with a 19-9 loss at Huntington Beach on Feb. 23.

Dana Hills (1-1) played its first home game on Thursday, March 2, against Irvine, but results were not available at press time. The Dolphins next play at Aliso Niguel on Tuesday, March 7, and host Vista Murrieta on Thursday, March 9.

The Dana Hills boys got going on Feb. 22 but didn’t fare as well as the girls with a 13-7 loss at Huntington Beach. The Dolphins rebounded at home with a 6-4 win over Northwood on Monday, Feb. 27, but that winning feeling slipped away quickly on Wednesday, March 1, in an 11-5 loss at Woodbridge.

Dana Hills (1-2) looks to get back on the winning track at Yorba Linda (1-3) on Friday, March 3. The Dolphins host Huntington Beach on Wednesday, March 8, and JSerra on March 11.

Tough Start for Boys Volleyball

Dana Hills boys volleyball has struggled to get its footing in early nonleague and tournament play.

The Dolphins lost their first three matches of the season, and despite bouncing back in their next two matches, Dana Hills has lost its past three matches. The Dolphins pulled out tournament wins over Vista Murrieta and Chaparral of Temecula on Feb. 24.

Dana Hills (2-6) last played Aliso Niguel on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in a sweep loss.

The Dolphins get back in action at home against Trabuco Hills on Wednesday, March 8, and open Sea View League play at home against El Toro on March 14.

Track and Field Runs in First Invitational Saturday

Some of the best performances in the spring season for Dana Hills will be found on the track, which is set to open its competitions on Saturday, March 4.

The Dolphins boys and girls teams will run at the Earl Engman Relays at Portola High School in Irvine. There are 27 schools currently listed as registered, all in the CIF-Southern Section including 25 in Orange County. The Dolphins will see familiar faces from San Clemente, San Juan Hills and Mission Viejo at the meet.

The Dolphins also host their first dual meet of the season against Capistrano Valley on Wednesday, March 8.

Dana Hills will head back to Irvine next week for the Irvine Invitational on March 11, followed by the Laguna Beach Trophy Invitational on March 18.

Upcoming Schedule

Dana Hills girls beach volleyball will play its first games in program history next week with matches against San Clemente on Wednesday, March 8, at Lasuen Beach (Lost Winds) in San Clemente and against Aliso Niguel on Thursday, March 9.

Boys tennis will host Capistrano Valley on Tuesday, March 7, and Laguna Beach on Thursday, March 9.

Boys and girls swimming has a meet at Aliso Niguel on Wednesday, March 8.