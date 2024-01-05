For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

Collin Haugh Again Sets Boys Hoops Scoring Record in Holiday Tournament Title Run

In his sophomore campaign last season, Dana Hills sharpshooter Collin Haugh set the Dolphins boys basketball program’s single-game points record three times, including a season-high 46 points in a holiday-break tournament.

In his junior year this season, Haugh is back at it again, setting yet another program high over the holiday break.

Haugh was absolutely blazing hot from distance in the opener of the Desert Holiday Classic on Dec. 27, knocking down 12 of 17 3-point shots to soar to a Dana Hills-record 47 points, as the Dolphins beat Highland of Palmdale, 88-56, at Palm Springs High School.

Dana Hills (14-4) went on to win all four games at the Desert Holiday Classic to claim the tournament’s Jimmy Johns Division championship. Following the win over Highland, the Dolphins outpaced Simi Valley, 90-80; defeated Lodi, 70-45; and edged Liberty of Brentwood for the title, 71-69.

In his record performance over Highland, Haugh shot 70% from the field (16 of 23) and hit 3 of 3 free throws. Haugh also added four steals and three assists.

Ryan Torab also scored 23 points in that tournament opener with a 4-for-6 mark from 3-point range. Logan Scodeller contributed eight assists, and Niki Grguric collected 10 rebounds.

Haugh kept up his shooting form throughout the tournament with 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting with six 3-pointers over Simi Valley, 29 points with four 3-pointers against Lodi, and 25 points on 10-for-18 shooting versus Liberty.

Haugh is posting the same points-per-game average (23.9 points) as he did last season, when he led Orange County in scoring. Haugh has scored at least 25 points in each of the past six games, with three games of 35 points or more this season.

Dana Hills closed out its nonleague slate against Bishop Diego of Santa Barbara at home on Thursday, Jan. 4, but results were not available at press time. Bishop Diego defeated Dana Hills for the CIF-SS Division 3A championship in 2022, which was the Dolphins’ first CIF-SS title game.

Dana Hills, ranked No. 8 in the last CIF-SS Division 2AA poll on Dec. 11, will open defense of its first league championship since 2014 as the Dolphins tip off their Sea View League schedule at home against Aliso Niguel on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Dana Hills beat Aliso Niguel for the first time since 2014 last season.

The Dolphins continue on at Mission Viejo on Friday, Jan. 12, and host El Toro on Jan. 17.

Costa Mesa 2023 Classic Tournament



12/27 – Kayla Rice: Player of the game

12/28 – Madison Dellner: Player of the game

12/30 – Madison Dellner: Player of the game, Lola Bellon and Kayla Rice: All tournament coaches choice, Kayla Rice: All tournament MVP pic.twitter.com/DXtNMNHgbo — Dana Hills HS Girls Basketball (@Danahillsgbb) December 31, 2023

Girls Basketball Blasts Through Costa Mesa Tournament with Freshman MVP

It was nothing short of a dominant run to the Costa Mesa Tournament championship for the Dana Hills girls basketball team over the holiday break.

The Dolphins (14-2) posted 59-point and 40-point wins in the early rounds and a 17-point win in the title game, as Dana Hills continues to establish itself as a force led by its young stars. Freshman Kayla Rice was named the tournament MVP, with Rice and junior Lola Bellon earning all-tournament honors.

Dana Hills’ closest contest of the tournament came in its opener on Dec. 27 in a win over Tustin, 52-38. Rice led Dana Hills with 23 points on 10-for-21 shooting and added nine rebounds. Esme Korman, a senior, scored 12 points on four 3-pointers, and senior Madison Dellner contributed six steals.

The Dolphins then stomped Norco, 69-10, on Dec. 28 with 10 different Dana Hills players registering a point. Brooklyn Akason, a junior, led the Dolphins with 18 points and four 3-pointers. Rice scored 12 points, and fellow freshman Regan Akason scored 10 points. Ally Fausett, a sophomore, collected 13 rebounds. Regan Akason, Rice and Bellon each pocketed four steals.

Dana Hills took down host Costa Mesa, 66-26, last Friday, Dec. 29, with another leading performance from Rice, who netted 21 points on 10-for-22 shooting. Dellner put up a fantastic supporting role with seven assists and eight steals. Korman and freshman Sofi Vaka each scored 11 points with three 3-pointers.

In the tournament final last Saturday, Dec. 30, Dana Hills dominated the boards to hold off Anaheim, 67-49. The Dolphins outrebounded the Colonists, 37-18. Rice locked down her MVP recognition with a double-double in the title game with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Rice added six assists and three blocks. Bellon scored 13 points, and Brooklyn and Regan Akason both scored 10 points. Dellner showcased an all-around game with nine points, nine rebounds and six assists.

In her first 16 high school games, Rice has been the focal point for Dana Hills, with far-and-away, team-high 19 points-per-game and 9.7 rebounds-per-game averages. There is a balanced stable behind Rice, which has led to the Dolphins’ early team dominance. Regan Akason is averaging 8.3 points per game, Bellon at 7.3, Brooklyn Akason at 6.6 and Dellner at 6.3 points.

Dana Hills, ranked No. 4 in the last CIF-SS Division 3A poll on Dec. 11, hosted San Bernardino in nonleague play on Thursday, Jan. 4, but results were not available at press time. The Dolphins close out their nonleague schedule with a big divisional matchup at St. Margaret’s on Saturday, Jan. 6. The Tartans are ranked No. 3 in CIF-SS Division 3A.

Dana Hills opens Sea View League play against defending league champion El Toro at home next Tuesday, Jan. 9. The Dolphins are at Mission Viejo next Thursday, Jan. 11, and host Capistrano Valley on Jan. 16.