Dolphin Report: Goetz Crowned South Coast League Softball MVP, Plus All-League Teams for Softball, Baseball, Lacrosse

By Zach Cavanagh

Goetz Crowned South Coast League Softball MVP

Dana Hills senior pitcher Terra Goetz was named the Most Valuable Player in the South Coast League in the year-end softball awards.

The William Jessup-bound right-hander pitched the lion’s share of the innings this season for the Dolphins (96.1 of 146) and posted a 1.24 ERA with 54 strikeouts.

Dana Hills also had three players named first-team All-South Coast League: juniors Margo Hopper and Jackie Stillwell and sophomore Piper Tago.

Juniors Chloe DePierro and Lola Holtby and freshman Kaci Palmer were selected to the second team.

Three Named First-Team All-League Baseball

Dana Hills was recognized for its mad dash to the postseason with a handful of postseason honors.

Senior catcher Logan Gallina, senior shortstop Zach Waters and junior pitcher Dante Jackson were all named first-team All-South Coast League.

Seniors Chase Hill and Ryan Lewis and sophomore Ian May earned second-team honors.

Four Tabbed First-Team All-League Boys Lacrosse

Dana Hills was just edged out of a league title, but the Dolphins received postseason recognition.

Senior Luke Perry and juniors Tyler Hubbard, Mitchell Stock and Clayton Vincent earned first-team All-Sea View League honors.

Juniors Mason Morrow and Sam Shultz and sophomore Ryan Allain were named to the second team.

Zach Cavanagh

Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports.