Girls Water Polo Falls in CIF-SS Semifinals

It was a cold night in the pool for the Dana Hills girls water polo team on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The No. 4 seed Dolphins couldn’t crack through the pressing defense of No. 1 seed Long Beach Millikan, as the Rams clinched a spot in their program’s first-ever CIF-SS championship game with a 15-6 victory in the Division 2 semifinals at Long Beach City College.

Dana Hills (22-9) was playing in only its third CIF-SS semifinal, with previous appearances in 2011 and 2019. The Dolphins had reached just one CIF-SS Final with a loss in the Division 4 title game in 2019.

Against Millikan (21-8), Dana Hills didn’t get on the board until late in the second quarter. Millikan held a 5-0 lead after the first quarter and an 8-2 lead at halftime. Millikan also outscored Dana Hills in the second half, 7-4.

Five Wrestlers Place at CIF-SS Tournament, Three Qualify for Masters

The Dana Hills boys wrestling program placed four wrestlers in the top eight at the CIF-SS Boys Eastern Division tournament at Capistrano Valley High School, and Sophia Carrillo placed third at 126 pounds in the CIF-SS Girls Southern Division tournament at Corona High School on Saturday, Feb. 11

Senior Zack Harkey claimed bronze at 170 pounds, and sophomore Bobby Baeder placed fifth at 152 pounds. By placing in the top five, both Harkey and Baeder qualified for the CIF-SS Masters Meet. With her third-place finish, Carrillo also qualified for the Masters.

Senior Bryan Camargo finished sixth at 182 pounds, and sophomore Nelson Lecona finished in eighth at 220 pounds.

Harkey won his first match by fall in two minutes and won his second-round match by a technical fall with a 16-1 score. Harkey fell in the quarterfinals, but the senior battled his way back through the consolation bracket. Harkey won by major decision, 10-2; a fall in three minutes; and a 5-0 decision to reach the third-place match. In a tightly contested round, Harkey eked out a win with a 1-0 decision.

Carrillo won her first two matches by fall and reached the semifinals with a 6-0 decision. Carrillo dropped down to the consolation bracket and won by decision, 6-1, and took the third-place match by fall in 1:54.

Harkey, Baeder and Carrillo will wrestle in the CIF-SS Masters Meet beginning on Friday, Feb. 17, at Palm Spring High School.

Girls Basketball Loses in Second Round

After qualifying for the CIF-SS playoffs for the first time in five years and capturing the program’s first playoff win since 2013, Dana Hills couldn’t keep up the momentum on the road.

The Dolphins fell in the Division 4A second round at Oakwood of North Hollywood, 33-32, on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Dana Hills (16-9) finished second in the Sea View League and posted its first winning record in league play since 2018.

On Feb. 9, the Dolphins captured their first playoff win in 10 years in their first playoff game since that 2018 season with a 65-25 win over Rubidoux of Riverside.

Boys Basketball Downed in Second Round

Dana Hills’ dreams of a second consecutive trip to a CIF-SS championship game were quickly snuffed out on Feb. 10.

Visiting No. 2 seed Pacifica Christian pushed around the Dana Hills boys basketball team, 76-56, in the CIF-SS Division 2A second round at Dana Hills High School.

Pacifica Christian outrebounded Dana Hills, 42-18, and forced 17 turnovers against the Dolphins.

While Dana Hills’ 3-point shooting kept it close in a 19-15 first quarter, with all of its points coming on five 3s, the Dolphins went cold as Pacifica Christian turned up the pressure. The Tritons led by 12 points at halftime and by 16 points after three quarters.

Collin Haugh, Orange County’s leading scorer, scored just six points in the first three quarters, and his 13 fourth-quarter points weren’t enough to spark a Dana Hills comeback. Niki Grguric scored 12 points, and Dennis Powers scored 11.

Dana Hills (19-9) won the Sea View League championship for the first time since 2014. The Dolphins reached the CIF-SS Division 3A championship game last season, its first in program history.