Girls Volleyball Opens League Play with Sweep

The South Coast League has been a meat grinder for the Dana Hills girls volleyball team in past seasons, with the Dolphins not posting a winning record in league play since a Sea View League championship in 2017.

Dana Hills looked to change that pattern by getting off on the right foot on Tuesday, Sept. 12, as the Dolphins posted a road sweep over Aliso Niguel. The Wolverines (5-7, 0-1) split the South Coast League title three ways with San Juan Hills and San Clemente last season and were the runner-up in CIF-SS Division 2.

Dana Hills (12-3, 1-0) was strong in early-season tournament play, with its only three losses coming to ranked Division 1 and 2 competition against No. 9 Edison and No. 13 JSerra. The Dolphins moved up to No. 4 in Division 3 and have won seven of their past eight matches.

Dana Hills continue in league action at home against Tesoro (8-8, 1-0) on Thursday, Sept. 14. The Titans toppled San Juan Hills in four sets on Tuesday. San Juan Hills is ranked No. 11 in the combined Division 1 and 2 poll, while Tesoro was among the others receiving votes in Division 3.

The Dolphins have a big “prove it” week over their next two matches at San Clemente, which is ranked No. 14 in Division 1 and 2, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and at home against San Juan Hills on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Dana Hills will also play at Division 4 No. 1 Capistrano Valley Christian on Sept. 25 before starting the second round of South Coast League play.

Girls Cross Country Opens with Laguna Hills Invitational Wins

The reigning CIF-SS Division 3 champion Dana Hills girls cross country team backed up its preseason No. 1 ranking with a winning showing at two grade levels at the Laguna Hills Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Unlike other major meets, the Laguna Hills Invitational is contested strictly among grade levels, with no sweepstakes or invitational race. Seniors race seniors, juniors race juniors, and on down the line.

The Dolphins girls, ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 3, posted team and individual wins at the senior and freshman levels on the Laguna Hills High School course.

The senior Dana Hills girls ran away with the team standings by taking all three podium positions, including an individual victory by Cooper Murphy at 20:05. Tessa Anderson (21:07) and Paige Scheer (21:34) finished second and third, respectively. Those were three of the top four times on the day for Dana Hills, with Mia Alcantara (22:09) posting the fifth-best Dolphin time in ninth.

The second-best time of the day for Dana Hills came in the freshman race, where Marlo Harris picked up the individual victory at 20:09. Harris paced a team win at the freshman level with support from Selah Markow (23:19) in 11th place.

Dana Hills also finished second as a team in the sophomore race. Janessa Harris (22:34) paced the Dolphins in 10th place.

The full group of Dana Hills boys runners did not compete at the Laguna Hills Invitational, but the Dolphins had some strong results from underclassmen. In the sophomore race, Johnathan Desormiers (17:37) finished in sixth place, and in the freshman race, Grant Craven (18:40) finished in seventh place.

Dana Hills will run at full force in the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic at the Great Park on Saturday, Sept. 16.

It will be the full debut for the reigning CIF-SS champion Dana Hills boys team, including defending junior state champion Evan Noonan.

The Woodbridge Classic is a night race with with the sweepstakes events starting at 9:34 p.m. for the girls and 9:54 p.m. for the boys.

Upcoming Schedule

Dana Hills boys water polo competes at the prestigious South Coast Tournament this weekend and challenges Santa Margarita on the road on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Dolphins girls flag football competes in the El Toro Tournament this weekend and takes on San Juan Hills in league play on the road on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and at home on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Dana Hills girls tennis plays at Mission Viejo on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and hosts Capistrano Valley on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Dolphins girls golf hosts San Clemente on Thursday, Sept. 21.