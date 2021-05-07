Dolphin Report: Girls Lacrosse Bounces Back to Even League Record

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Girls Lacrosse Bounces Back to Even League Record

The Dana Hills girls lacrosse team had a rough opening to its season, but the Dolphins were competitive in every contest.

Dana Hills tied Laguna Beach, 9-9, and lost a one-goal game to Tesoro, 12-11. At the start of league play, Mission Viejo won by three goals, 12-9, and then the Dolphins were edged in another one-goal game by El Toro, 7-6.

It looked as if the tough luck would continue to follow the Dolphins, but Dana Hills finally got back on the winning track with two big performances against Capistrano Valley.

The Dolphins pulled out a high-scoring victory over the Cougars, 19-14, on April 27, and Dana Hills came back with a dominant showing over Capistrano Valley, 16-9, on Tuesday, May 4.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins led, 10-3, at halftime and put in another six goals in the second half. Sophomore Erica Smith controlled the pace for Dana Hills with nine goals and two assists. Sophomore Alexandra Freedberg scored two goals and added an assist, and sophomore Francesca Rodriguez also scored two goals. Junior Izzy Haigg and sophomores Rebecca Hopkins and Maya Salama each added a goal.

Haigg led the team with five ground balls against Capistrano Valley, and Smith, Freedberg, Hopkins and sophomore Jordan Anderson each collected three. Sophomore goalie Lucy Quan made nine saves.

Dana Hills looked to get on the right side of its league record at El Toro on Thursday, May 6, but results were not available at press time.

The Dolphins next play at Mission Viejo on Tuesday, May 11, and at Capistrano Valley on Thursday, May 13. Dana Hills closes out the season with home games against El Toro on May 17 and Mission Viejo on May 19.

CIF-SS Secures Individual Sports Championship Sites

After gaining approvals from local county health departments, CIF-SS announced it had been able to secure championship sites for the eligible “Season 2” individual sports.

Individual sports championship events needed extra approval per state guidelines due to multiple participating schools and multiple participating athletes all mixing together for the events. Team events are being held at home sites to continue one school vs. one school gatherings.

Swimming championships will be at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, and diving championships will be at the Marguerite Aquatics Center in Mission Viejo. Boys and girls individual tennis championships will be at the Seal Beach Tennis Center, and the track and field championships will be at four divisional sites, including two Orange County sites, with Division 1 at Trabuco Hills High School and Division 3 at Estancia High School in Costa Mesa.

CIF-SS also announced that 17 of the 18 courses necessary for the golf championships have been secured, but full information would not be announced until all courses are secured.

Zach Cavanagh

