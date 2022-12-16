Dolphin Report: Girls Basketball Bounces Back; Girls Water Polo Ranked; Noonan Runs at Nationals

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Girls Basketball Bounces Back After First Losses

The best season-opening run in Dana Hills girls basketball history was snapped on Dec. 2, but the Dolphins erased two losses with two wins to get back into form.

Dana Hills (8-2) lost tight games to Sage Creek of Carlsbad, 35-30, and Trabuco Hills, 49-45. However, at home on Dec. 8, the Dolphins dominated Tustin, 46-26, as Lineni Uaine and Lola Bellon both recorded double-doubles. Uaine scored 12 points with 14 rebounds, and Bellon scored 11 points with 10 rebounds and added six assists.

The Dolphins then took to the road on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and registered a nine-point win over winless Newport Harbor, 34-25. Uaine and Bellon both commanded the boards again with 15 rebounds and 10 rebounds, respectively. Uaine led the team with 13 points.

Dana Hills, ranked No. 3 in CIF-SS Division 4A, hosted Beckman on Thursday, Dec. 15, but results were not available at press time. The Dolphins host Laguna Beach on Monday, Dec. 19.

Girls Water Polo Ranked in First CIF-SS Poll

After a solid run through the early portions of its tournament schedule, the Dana Hills girls water polo team earned a spot in the initial CIF-SS poll on Monday, Dec. 12.

The Dolphins (9-4) were on the preseason watch list for Division 2 and took the No. 9 spot in the first poll.

Dana Hills should be set to move up in the next poll, as after the poll was released, the Dolphins beat Division 2 No. 5 Canyon, 9-7, on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Dana Hills also has wins over University, Capistrano Valley, Valencia, Yorba Linda, La Serna, Aliso Niguel, Santa Monica and Redondo Union.

The Dolphins took on Northwood on Thursday, Dec. 15, but results were not available at press time. Dana Hills’ next game on the listed schedule is Jan. 10 at JSerra.

Noonan Caps Cross Country Season at Nationals

After a surging season to the top of the South Coast League, CIF-Southern Section and state, Dana Hills runner Evan Noonan took on one last challenge at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon on Dec. 3.

Noonan galloped from the middle of the nearly 200-runner field up to 46th place with a time of 15:47 to close out a strong sophomore campaign. Noonan ran in 83rd place at the one-mile marker and cruised up to 73rd at the two-mile marker before pushing the pace over the final third of the 5,000-kilometer race.

Noonan had a stellar season assuming the lead role for the Dana Hills boys cross country team.

After a freshman campaign in which Noonan finished 18th at the South Coast League Finals, 39th at the Orange County Championships, 62nd in the CIF-SS Finals and 100th at state, Noonan grabbed the reins as a sophomore.

Noonan won at the Mt. SAC Invitational and claimed the South Coast League title. He was edged out for the Orange County Championship by just 0.4 seconds, but won the CIF-SS Division 3 championship by 10 seconds. Noonan won the CIF State Division III title by 14 seconds to complete his championship turnaround and qualify for the national meet.

