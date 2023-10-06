For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

Football to Host First ‘Honor the Valor’ Game Since 2019

A reverent tradition returns for the Dana Hills football program after a four-year hiatus.

The Dolphins will host their ninth “Honor the Valor” night against visiting Irvine on Friday, Oct. 6, where Dana Hills and its 12th Man Booster Club recognize military veterans with numerous tributes.

The Dolphins wear special jerseys with a veteran’s name on their back, which are exchanged with the veteran after the game, and a pregame dinner and on-field ceremony are also held for the program’s honored guests.

The event was last held in 2019 and was scheduled for the 2020 season, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to changes in the schedule and coaching staff, as well as losing some funding for the program, the event was held off until this season.

The Dana Hills football team is coming off a bye week following a huge win on Homecoming night. The Dolphins (4-2) demolished Canyon, 47-14, on Sept. 22. Dana Hills takes on Irvine (4-2) in a Pacific Coast Conference crossover game.

Friday is also the Dolphins’ final nonleague game before opening their Pacific Coast League slate at home against Laguna Hills on Oct. 13.

Girls Volleyball Holds First Place in South Coast League

While the South Coast League has been extremely competitive from top to bottom, the Dana Hills girls volleyball team maintains the top spot with one week remaining in the regular season.

Dana Hills (17-4, 5-1) is in first place, with its lone loss coming in a five-set match against second-place San Clemente (14-10, 3-2). The Dolphins, ranked No. 5 in CIF-SS Division 3, hosted San Clemente in their second league match on Thursday, Oct. 5, but results were not available at press time.

Dana Hills opened the second round of league play with a five-set win over Aliso Niguel (7-9, 2-3) on Sept. 28 after sweeping the Wolverines in the first round. The Dolphins followed up with a sweep of Tesoro (9-14, 1-5) on Tuesday, Oct. 3, after being taken to five sets by the Titans in the first round of league play.

The Dolphins close out the South Coast League at San Juan Hills (11-10, 3-3) on Monday, Oct. 9, after sweeping the Stallions in the first round.

Dana Hills finishes the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 12, at home against Capistrano Valley Christian, ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 4. The Dolphins outlasted the Eagles in five sets last month.

Dana Hills will open the CIF-SS playoffs on Oct. 19. The Dolphins have never won a CIF-SS championship or made a CIF-SS Final.