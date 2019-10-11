Dolphin Report: Football Focuses Ahead After First Loss, Volleyball Fights for Second

By Zach Cavanagh

Football Keeps Focus Ahead After First Loss



Dana Hills (6-1, 0-1), ranked No. 7 in CIF-SS Division 12, need to turn it around quickly after taking their first loss in overtime of their Sea View League opener against Laguna Hills (4-2, 1-0), because despite the strong start and ranking, there’s no guarantee of open wild card spots in the Division 12 playoffs. Dana Hills needs wins and help from elsewhere.

“Everybody wants to win every week,” Skinner said after the Laguna Hills game. “That’s what we’re trying to do, and that’s what we’re going to try to do next week. We’re going to be better for this. This is a good football team on our sideline, too. We’re going to make some noise still.”

The Dolphins continue league play at Trabuco Hills (3-4, 0-1) on Friday, Oct. 11, host Aliso Niguel (5-1, 0-0) on Oct. 18 and finish at San Juan Hills (4-3, 1-0) on Oct. 25.

Volleyball Sweeps Trabuco Hills, Fights for Second

The Dana Hills girls volleyball team rebounded from back-to-back losses to San Juan Hills and league-leading Aliso Niguel with a sweep of Trabuco Hills on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The Dolphins improved to 17-12 overall and 3-3 in league to set up a fight for second place in the South Coast League and Division 2 playoff seeding.

Dana Hills played at El Toro on Thursday, Oct. 10, but results were not available at press time. The Dolphins beat El Toro in four sets on Sept. 24. A win over El Toro would lock down third place and a guaranteed playoff berth for Dana Hills.

If Dana Hills beat El Toro, the Dolphins would sit a half-game behind San Juan Hills (19-6, 4-2) for second place in the league standings heading into their showdown at Dana Hills on Monday, Oct. 14. San Juan Hills, reigning four-time league champion, finishes league at home against Aliso Niguel (12-3, 5-0) on Oct. 16.

CIF-SS playoff brackets will be released on Oct. 19 with wild-card games on Oct. 22 and the first round on Oct. 24.

