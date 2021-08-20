Dolphin Report: Fall Sports Season Gets Underway

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Fall Sports Season Gets Underway

As the first day of school arrives, so do the first athletic contests of what everyone hopes will be a full and regularly scheduled school year.

The Dana Hills football team doesn’t open its season until next Friday, Aug. 27, at home against Laguna Beach, but the rest of the Dolphins fall sports teams are set to open in due time.

The Dana Hills girls volleyball team is first up, as the Dolphins open with the Tesoro Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21. Dana Hills is tentatively scheduled to play at Laguna Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 24, and then take a short break before the Dave Moh’s Tournament on Sept. 10-11. The Dolphins’ first home match is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 13 against Laguna Beach.

Girls tennis and girls golf are able to begin on Aug. 23, according to the CIF-SS calendar.

Dana Hills boys water polo will open its season on Sept. 4 with a doubleheader at Woodbridge High School. The Dolphins will first play the host Warriors and then square off with visiting Grossmont of El Cajon. The Dolphins’ first home match currently isn’t scheduled until Sept. 30, with their South Coast League opener against El Toro.

The Dolphins’ boys and girls cross country teams can’t begin competition until Sept. 2, according to the CIF-SS calendar. The Dana Hills boys will open their first season with new head coach Sandy Mesa, after the retirement of Craig Dunn over the summer. The Dolphins will host their annual Dana Hills Invitational on Sept. 25.

CUSD COVID-19 Protocols for Sporting Events

The fall sports season opens under the still-lingering cloud of the pandemic.

As such, some protocols remain in place for spectators at certain sporting events within the Capistrano Unified School District. For the most part, the protocols are the same for sporting events as they are for students and faculty during the school day.

For outdoor events, such as football, there are no mask requirements and no distancing requirements. Things there will be as normal as possible, for now.

For indoor events, such as girls volleyball, it is still asked that masks are to be worn and that there is distancing among those in the stands.

These protocols may fluctuate as the season progresses, but as of now, these are the rules in place.

