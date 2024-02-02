For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

Girls Basketball Breaks Through with League Championship

What eluded them a year ago is finally theirs, as the Dana Hills girls basketball team finished off a buzzsaw run to the Sea View League championship to cap the Dolphins’ two-year bottom-to-top resurgence.

While the Dolphins had completely dominated in each previous league contest, reigning league champion El Toro made Dana Hills sweat it out on Monday, Jan. 29, but the Dolphins led from tipoff to buzzer and held off the Chargers, 48-40, to unseat the champs and clinch their first league title since 2018.

“A lot of these girls I’ve coached since third or fourth grade,” Dana Hills coach Shevy Akason said. “So, it’s really cool to see, not only from what we were four or five years ago, but these girls develop as young ladies. We have three freshmen that play. We have a senior, Esme (Korman), who is the only senior we’ve had for all four years, and to your point, the year before she got here, we were 1-25.”

Dana Hills (23-4, 8-0) followed the El Toro win with another road stomping of Mission Viejo, 72-26, on Tuesday, Jan. 30. The Dolphins looked to close out an undefeated Sea View League run at home against Capistrano Valley on Thursday, Feb. 1, but results were not available at press time.

Two seasons after Dana Hills’ last undefeated run through the Sea View League for that 2018 title, the Dolphins went 1-25, losing all eight of their league contests. Dana Hills was winless in league play in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Last season, Dana Hills came within a game of a league title, but El Toro took two of their three meetings for the championship edge.

The Dolphins avenged that this season with a sweep of the Chargers for the title.

“Watching it last year, we didn’t have as much depth on the bench,” junior Lola Bellon said, “but this year with freshmen coming in, it was way better. Everyone worked harder this year, because we all wanted it so much more, and we knew the potential we had.”

One of those key freshmen has been their leading scorer, Kayla Rice, who again led the Dolphins over El Toro with 13 points. Rice scored nine points in the third quarter to keep the Dolphins ahead. Bellon scored nine points, with seven in the first quarter to jump-start Dana Hills.

“We’ve all known each other for a while now,” Rice said. “We just all connect with each other and play as a team. One fist, not five fingers. We all help each other out.”

Against Mission Viejo on Tuesday, Rice dropped another 25 points, with junior Brooklyn Akason scoring 20 points and Bellon adding 10 points.

Nearly all of Dana Hills’ league victories have come in blowout fashion, so with the CIF-SS playoffs around the corner, the Dolphins found value in a tight game against El Toro and a tough nonleague loss to Santa Margarita, 55-44, last Saturday, Jan. 27.

“It teaches us that we can’t go into games overconfident,” Bellon said, “and we have to know that we have to play our game and control the game ourselves. When we control the pace and control ourselves, that’s when we play the best.”

Dana Hills is ranked No. 5 in CIF-SS Division 3A, and the Dolphins have an opportunity for a strong playoff run. To achieve that amid their league dominance, Dana Hills has kept a daily focus.

“We tell them a lot, you have to battle each other in practice, because that’s how you’re going to get better,” Coach Akason said. “We have to be ready for practice. We want our practice to be harder than our games.”

The CIF-SS playoff brackets will be released on Sunday, Feb. 4, with the Division 3A first round tipping off on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Boys Basketball Captures First Back-to-Back League Titles

With an emphatic win over a longtime league and neighborhood rival, Dana Hills boys basketball earned the first back-to-back league championships in program history last Friday, Jan. 26.

It was raining 3-pointers as the Dolphins knocked down 14 treys, including five each in the first and third quarters, to dominate and pull away from Aliso Viejo, 84-53, and clinch their second consecutive Sea View League championship and fourth league title in program history.

“It means a lot,” Dana Hills coach Tom Desiano said. “Each season we set goals for ourselves, and this was a milestone along the way that we’re trying to get to our end game. The kids deserve it. As a program, I’ve been here 21 years or what have you, and I just want to continue to see the program grow. These kids, they work at it. They put their heart and soul into it, and they deserve it.”

Dana Hills followed up with an 88-56 win at Mission Viejo with 40 points from junior sharpshooter Collin Haugh on Wednesday, Jan. 31. If the Dolphins win at home over El Toro on Friday, Feb. 2, Dana Hills (23-4, 8-0) will complete its first-ever unbeaten run to a league title.

“It’s great,” senior point guard Logan Scodeller said. “It’s great. It’s just what we envisioned from my freshman year, really, with this team. We knew we could do it, and we just came out and executed two years in a row.”

Scodeller has been hot as of late running the Dolphins offense. The senior scored 21 points against Aliso Niguel to follow up a game with 15 assists against El Toro earlier in the week. Scodeller also led Orange County in assists entering the week.

“Logan is playing as good as any guard that I certainly have had, and as good as any guards in the county,” Desiano said. “He can create his own shot. He can give it up to people. He played really good defense.”

It certainly helps when Scodeller can distribute the ball to the county’s leading scorer in Haugh.

As the regular season comes to a close, Haugh looks to lead the county in scoring for a second straight season, averaging over 25 points per game. He also is the county’s far-and-away leader in 3-point shots made and 3-point percentage, and the junior is second in the nation in made 3-pointers, according to MaxPreps.

While the Dolphins have dominated most of their league contests, things will certainly be tougher for Dana Hills come next week in the CIF-SS Division 2AA playoffs. The Dolphins are ranked No. 9 in Division 2AA, and Desiano has kept his team focused throughout their pull-away league victories.

“We’ve talked about that alot,” Desiano said. “It’s not about who we’re playing right now. It’s about us getting better. We’re getting better each game and trying to continue it on through league and into the playoffs. We’re challenging ourselves.”

The CIF-SS playoff brackets will be released on Sunday, Feb. 4, and the Division 2AA first round gets going on Wednesday, Feb. 7.