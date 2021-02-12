Dolphin Report: Cross Country Triumphant in Return to Competition

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Cross Country Triumphant in Return to Competition

For the first time in nearly 11 months, Dana Hills took part in competitive athletic competitions, and the Dolphins’ cross country teams found success on-campus at Dana Hills and at Aliso Niguel.

The Dolphins boys secured four of the five top spots to dominate Aliso Niguel, and Allura Markow secured her first win of the season to lead the girls in both teams’ South Coast League openers on Saturday, Feb. 6.

On the boys’ side, junior Jai Dawson outpaced the field by a wide margin to finish in 15:19 on the 3-mile Aliso Niguel course.

Senior Gianni Viola (15:51) came in third, sophomore Jude Landgraf (16:17) finished fourth, and senior Brandon Pizano (16:33) came in fifth. Senior Ryan Broadhead rounded out the Dolphins’ scoring five in seventh at 16:38.

Dana Hills defeated Aliso Niguel, 20-35.

On the girls’ side, Markow followed up her breakout freshman season with a standout performance at home against Trabuco Hills. Markow finished more than a minute ahead of the second-place runner to blow away the field with a time of 17:33.

However, the Mustangs used their depth to down the Dolphins. Trabuco Hills’ top four runners finished within nine seconds of each other from second through fifth place, and the Mustangs got the win, 21-35.

Tessa Anderson finished sixth for Dana Hills at 18:56, and Ali Germain finished eighth at 19:37. Mia Geiger (ninth in 19:38) and Cooper Murphy (19:44) rounded out Dana Hills’ scoring five.

Dana Hills continues its South Coast League schedule on Friday, Feb. 12, as the girls travel to El Toro and the boys host the Chargers. The Dolphins will keep it local on Saturday, Feb. 20, with the boys at San Clemente and the girls hosting the Tritons.

Two Commit on National Signing Day

National Signing Day on Feb. 3 was far from a typical affair, and much less subdued when it comes to Dana Hills.

In a normal year, Dana Hills would use the February signing day as an opportunity to honor all of the college-bound Dolphins, no matter what time of year they signed, in a ceremony in the gym for family and friends.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was none of the pomp and circumstance, and fewer athletes signing than normal due to college recruiting restrictions.

Still, the Dolphins had athletes to celebrate on social media.

Lacrosse player Jake Hubbard committed to Adams State, which competes in Division II. Hubbard will join his brother Tyler, who graduated last year from Dana Hills, at Adams State in Colorado.

Baseball player Garret Knuf committed to Caltech, which competes in Division III. Knuf is the fifth Dana Hills baseball player to commit to play baseball at the next level, joining CJ Zwahlen (Washington State), Ian May (Cal), Aedan Anderson (Xavier) and Rocco DiFrancesco (Colorado Mesa).

