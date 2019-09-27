Dolphin Report: Cross Country Hosts Invitational Saturday, Volleyball, Water Polo Earn League Wins

By Zach Cavanagh

Celebration of Life for Simmons Held Thursday

Friends, family, former players, rivals and others paid tribute to former Dana Hills volleyball coach Oz Simmons in a celebration of life on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Dana Hills High School.

Simmons coached volleyball at Dana Hills for 35 years before his retirement in 2018. Simmons died of cancer on Sept. 2 at the age of 62.

Full coverage of Simmons’ celebration can be found online at DanaPointTimes.com on Friday afternoon, Sept. 27.

Cross Country to Host 46th Invitational Saturday

Dana Hills will welcome in 5,000 athletes from 110 schools at the 46th Dana Hills Nike Invitational on Saturday.

The first of 22 races kicks off at 8 a.m. with the premier Division 1 boys senior/invitational race. The Division 1 girls senior/invitational race starts at 8:15 a.m.

Runners start with two laps through the softball fields, campus and auxiliary baseball field, down Stonehill Drive, left on Golden Lantern and back through before turning to the stadium and one lap around the track in the three-mile race.

Dana Hills is coming off a double team win in the boys and girls Division 2 senior/invitational races at the Mt. Carmel Invitational on Sept. 21 at Balboa Park in San Diego.

Senior Carrick Denker led the boys with a third-place time of 15:41.8, a personal record at 2.95 miles. Sophomore Jai Dawson finished fifth at 16:06.4. Dana Hills edged out La Costa Canyon, 40-47.

Senior Marisa Gaitan led the girls with a fifth-place finish of 16:42.6, a personal record at 2.75 miles. Dana Hills beat Catalina Foothills, 27-42.

Volleyball, Water Polo Score League Wins

Dana Hills girls volleyball and boys water polo bounced back from opening setbacks in the South Coast League.

Girls volleyball was swept in its league opener against Aliso Niguel, but the Dolphins earned four-set victories at Trabuco Hills and over El Toro. Dana Hills played at four-time reigning league champion San Juan Hills on Thursday, but results were not available at press time.

Boys water polo dropped a tough opener to rival San Clemente, but the Dolphins beat Tesoro, 11-8, to even their league record. Dana Hills returns to league on Oct. 8 at home against El Toro.

Zach Cavanagh

