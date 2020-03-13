Dolphin Report: Boys Lacrosse No. 1 in Division 2, Boys Volleyball Enters CIF-SS Rankings

By Zach Cavanagh

Boys Lacrosse No. 1 in Division 2

After being unranked in the first ever CIF-SS boys lacrosse preseason poll, Dana Hills rocketed up the list to take the No. 1 position in Division 2 on March 2 and maintained its hold on the top spot in the latest poll on Monday, March 9.

Dana Hills is 4-1 with a pair of back-to-back wins. The Dolphins opened with wins over Murrieta Mesa on Feb. 20, 14-5, and San Clemente on Feb. 24, 12-9, before dropping to Northwood at home, 13-7, on March 2. Dana Hills responded with a 9-5 win over Great Oak of Temecula on March 5 and an 18-0 trouncing of Woodbridge on March 9.

Dana Hills has one more nonleague contest at home against Centennial of Corona on Monday, March 16 before Sea View League play begins against a tough slate.

The Dolphins open league on March 24 at Capistrano Valley, which is ranked No. 5 in Division 3, and continues at Laguna Hills on March 27. The Dolphins host San Juan Hills, No. 6 in Division 2, on March 31.

Dana Hills’ toughest league test will come against reigning league champion Aliso Niguel, No. 3 in Division 2, on the road on April 16.

Boys Volleyball Enters CIF-SS Rankings

The Dana Hills boys volleyball team has been strong in tournament play and entered the CIF-SS rankings for the first time this season on Monday, March 9.

The Dolphins (12-4) secured the last spot in the combined CIF-SS Division 1 and 2 rankings at No. 20. Dana Hills is the third team from the South Coast League in the combined poll with reigning league co-champions San Clemente and Tesoro at No. 6 and No. 16, respectively.

Dana Hills has won nine of its last 10 matches through tournament and nonleague play, and the Dolphins are coming off back-to-back nonleague sweeps at San Juan Hills and at home against Sage Hill.

Dana Hills closes out its nonleague schedule with a tough trio of road matches against No. 5 Newport Harbor on Thursday, March 12, Santa Margarita on Friday, March 13 and No. 18 Saddleback Valley Christian on Thursday, March 19.

The Dolphins open league play at Tesoro on March 24 and host Aliso Niguel on March 26.

Roundup

The Dana Hills girls lacrosse team (1-0) has maintained its No. 2 spot in CIF-SS Division 3 despite not playing since their season-opening win over Tustin, 13-6, on Feb. 27. The Dolphins hosted Roosevelt of Eastvale on Thursday, March 12, but results were not available at press time. Dana Hills hosts Tesoro on Friday, March 13 and Great Oak of Temecula on Tuesday, March 17 before opening Sea View League play at El Toro on Thursday, March 19.

Dana Hills baseball (5-4) was set to open South Coast League play at home against El Toro on Thursday, March 12, but the game was cancelled due to rain and field closure. The Dolphins next scheduled league game is Wednesday, March 18 at home against Tesoro, and Dana Hills continues at Mission Viejo on Friday, March 20.

Dana Hills boys golf is 3-0 on the early season. The Dolphins scored a win over Woodbridge, 200-221, and two wins over Beckman, 192-206 and 192-221. Dana Hills was scheduled to take on University on Thursday, March 12, and the Dolphins will take on the Trojans again at home on Tuesday, March 17.

Dana Hills softball (3-8) hosts Northwood on Tuesday, March 17 and plays at Valencia on Thursday, March 19 before opening South Coast League play at home against Mission Viejo on March 24.

