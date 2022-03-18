SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Boys Golf Remains Unbeaten Entering League

The Dana Hills boys golf team continues to enjoy its best start under head coach Glenn Forster with three more wins on three consecutive days early this week.

The Dolphins earned three straight road victories to close out home-and-home sweeps of Corona del Mar, JSerra and Santa Margarita. Dana Hills just edged out Corona del Mar by one stroke, 189-190, at Newport Beach Country Club on Monday, March 14, took another tight match over JSerra, 184-186, at Arroyo Trabuco on Tuesday, March 15, and posted a solid win over Santa Margarita, 182-202, at Dove Canyon on Wednesday, March 16.

The wins put Dana Hills at 8-0 entering South Coast League play, where the Dolphins opened with the first of two crucial matches against defending league and CIF-SS Division 2 champion Tesoro on Thursday, March 17, at El Niguel Country Club. Results were not available at press time.

Dana Hills plays Tesoro on the road on Tuesday, March 22, at Arroyo Trabuco. The Dolphins will also squeeze in another nonleague match to close out another home-and-home with Beckman at home on Wednesday, March 23.

Baseball Searches for Consistency

The Dana Hills baseball team has continued its up and down start to the 2022 season.

The Dolphins seemed to have found a groove at the beginning of the month with three straight victories, but that progress was undone with a string of three consecutive losses. Dana Hills has also hit a less busy portion of its schedule, which provides fewer opportunities to correct its record before league play begins.

Dana Hills (4-6) last took on West Ranch of Valencia on Saturday, March 12, at USC and fell after a final-inning rally by the Wildcats, 7-5. The Dolphins looked on track to break out of back-to-back losses with a 5-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, but West Ranch put together five runs to walk-off the Dolphins.

Dana Hills will have plenty of practice time over the next two weeks to sort itself out before South Coast League play begins.

After last Saturday, the Dolphins don’t play again until Saturday, March 19, at home against Buchanan. Dana Hills won’t play again until the following Saturday, March 26, at home against Gahr of Cerritos.

Dana Hills opens league with a three-game set against Mission Viejo. It’s a big opening set for the Dolphins, as Dana Hills, Mission Viejo and Capistrano Valley split the South Coast League title three ways last season.

The Dolphins host the Diablos on March 29, play at Mission Viejo on March 30 and host the Diablos again on April 1.

Softball Can’t Get Back on Track

The Dana Hills softball team broke a seven-game losing streak in emphatic fashion last week, when the Dolphins shut out Crean Lutheran, 11-0, at home on March 9.

However, when Dana Hills took on a familiar Sea View League foe in Tesoro on Tuesday, March 15, the Dolphins came down just on the other side of the ledger. Tesoro edged out Dana Hills, 7-6. Neither team scored over the final three innings.

Dana Hills (2-9) has been on the wrong side of four one-run games so far this season, but the Dolphins have also been looking for consistent showings of offense. Dana Hills got its runs against Tesoro, where the six runs marked the third-most scored by the Dolphins this season. However, Dana Hills has scored six runs three times this season and lost all three games, two by one run.

The Dolphins’ two wins were in the second half of a season-opening doubleheader, 9-5 over Edison on Feb. 12, and the 11-0 win over Crean Lutheran. Dana Hills has been outscored by 39 runs, 63-24, in its nine losses.

Dana Hills has one more game before league play begins. The Dolphins play at Santa Margarita on Thursday, March 24.

Dana Hills begins South Coast League play at home against San Juan Hills on March 29.

Roundup

Dana Hills boys volleyball (0-4) is still searching for its first win since 2019. The Dolphins lost at Capistrano Valley Christian in four sets on Wednesday, March 16. Dana Hills kicked off South Coast League play on Thursday, March 17, at Tesoro, but results were not available at press time. The Dolphins host San Clemente on Tuesday, March 22.

Dana Hills boys lacrosse (0-5) remains winless on the season as it preps for league play. The Dolphins lost to Mission Viejo, 9-5, on Tuesday, March 15. Dana Hills begins Sea View League play on Monday, March 21, against Aliso Niguel.

Dana Hills girls lacrosse (1-4) begins Sea View League play on Tuesday, March 22, at Mission Viejo.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

