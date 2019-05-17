Dolphin Report: Boys Golf Finishes Fourth at CIF-SS Division Championships, Track and Field Qualifies Six to CIF-SS Masters Meet

By Zach Cavanagh

Boys Golf Finishes Fourth at CIF-SS Division Championships

Following their sixth straight South Coast League title, the Dana Hills boys golf team finished in the top four at the CIF-SS South Coast Division team championships for a sixth straight season at Talega Golf Club on Tuesday, May 14.

The Dolphins shot a combined 383 with their five scorers. University won the title at 374, and Foothill qualified for the CIF-SS championships in second at 375.

For a second straight year, sophomore Jason Bannister carded one of Dana Hills’ low scores on the day. Bannister and Dylan Walsh each shot 75. Senior Quentin Hill shot 76, and junior Thomas Dresden shot 77.

This marks the season’s end for Dana Hills, as no individuals qualified for further CIF-SS play.

In the CIF-SS Southern Individual Regional on May 6 at Skylinks Golf Course in Long Beach, Hill finished tied for 41st with a score of 77, three strokes behind the cut line.

Track and Field Qualifies Six to CIF-SS Masters Meet

The Dana Hills track and field team didn’t take home any gold at the CIF-SS Division 1 Finals on Saturday, May 11 at El Camino College in Torrance, but the Dolphins are still alive in six events in their quest to qualify for the State Championships.

Cole Stark and Carrick Denker qualified in the boys 1,600-meter, and Hailey Ray, Anisa Rind and Mia Lawrence qualified in the sprints and in the girls 4×400-meter relay team. The CIF-SS Masters Meet will be contested on Saturday, May 18 back at El Camino College.

At Masters, the top six finishers in each event advance to the CIF State Championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis on May 24 and 25.

Stark posted the highest individual finish of the day for Dana Hills, with Denker right behind.

Stark, a senior, earned silver with a second-place finish in the 1,600 at 4:15.05. Denker, a junior, took bronze for a third-place finish at 4:15.27, a personal record. Denker and Stark qualified with the eighth and ninth best times, respectively, out of the 12 Masters spots in the event.

Ray also earned a third-place bronze in the girls 300-meter hurdles. Ray, a senior, ran a time of 44.94 seconds and qualified seventh out of the nine Masters positions for the event.

Lawrence continued down the line with a fourth-place finish in the girls 800-meter. Lawrence, a junior, ran a time of 2:14.41, just 0.23 off her personal-best time. Lawrence qualified in the 10th of the event’s 12 Masters spots.

Rind cut it close for qualification in the girls 200-meter. Rind, a junior, finished fifth in Division 1 with a time of 24.78 seconds and took the finial of nine Masters qualifying spots for the event. Rind’s time was just 0.08 seconds faster than two times in Division 4 and 0.10 seconds faster than a Division 3 time.

Ray, Lawrence and Rind, along with sophomore Camryn Toole, qualified with the girls 4×400-meter relay team. With Toole opening, followed by Ray, Rind and Lawrence, the Dolphins finished fourth in Division 1 at 3:50.51 and took the sixth of nine Masters spots in the event.