Dolphin Report: Boys Basketball, Girls Water Polo Continue Strong Starts

By Zach Cavanagh

Boys Basketball Strong at CVCS Eagle Classic

The Dana Hills boys basketball team continued its strong, early-season tournament play with a 3-1 showing at the Eagle Classic hosted by Capistrano Valley Christian last week.

The Dolphins were dominant in their opener over Temecula Valley, 89-64, on Dec. 7, and squeezed by San Gabriel Academy, 53-50, on Dec. 9. Host CVC captured the group with a big win over the Dolphins, 87-49, on Dec. 10, and Dana Hills got another tight win to close the tournament over Mayfair, 51-49, on Dec. 11.

Dana Hills, ranked No. 6 in CIF-SS Division 3A, hosted Laguna Beach in a nonleague game on Thursday, Dec. 16, but results were not available at press time.

The Dolphins (10-3) are next in action against Huntington Beach as part of a daylong battle for Orange County supremacy in the North-South Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Tesoro High School. Dana Hills then hosts San Clemente on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The Dolphins open Sea View League play on Jan. 7 at El Toro.

Girls Water Polo Earns Wins at Villa Park Tournament

The Dana Hills girls water polo team maintained its successful early-season form with a nice run at the Villa Park Tournament on Dec. 9-11.

The Dolphins opened with a 9-3 loss to Long Beach Millikan, then responded with three consecutive victories. Dana Hills beat Mission Viejo (17-5), Cathedral Catholic of San Diego (17-2) and Santa Monica (12-9). The Dolphins closed the tournament with a 12-2 loss to Yucaipa.

Dana Hills is now 10-4 on the season and ranked No. 3 in CIF-SS Division 3.

The Dolphins’ next scheduled match will be their South Coast League opener on Jan. 4 at home against Tesoro.

Roundup

Dana Hills boys soccer scored its second win of the season on Dec. 10, in a 2-1 victory over Northwood. The Dolphins are 2-1-1 on the year and are next in action at the Laguna Hills Hawk Invitational on Monday, Dec. 20. Dana Hills plays Orange Lutheran in the morning at Lake Forest Sports Park and at host Laguna Hills in the afternoon.

Dana Hills girls soccer picked up its second positive result on Tuesday, Dec. 14, with a 2-2 draw at Trabuco Hills. The Dolphins bounced back from a 4-0 home loss to San Clemente last week to move to a 1-3-1 record. Dana Hills played at Santa Margarita on Thursday, Dec. 16, but results were not available at press time. The Dolphins next play at Huntington Beach on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Dana Hills girls basketball dropped its most recent game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, after a three-game winning streak. The Dolphins lost to Calvary Chapel, 51-45, after wins over Laguna Beach, St. Margaret’s and Edison. Dana Hills next hosts Laguna Beach on Monday, Dec. 20.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

