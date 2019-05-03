Dolphin Report: Baseball Open CIF-SS Playoffs, Boys Golf Wins Sixth Straight League Title

By Zach Cavanagh

For in-game updates, news and more for all of the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports.

Baseball, Softball Open CIF-SS Playoffs

The Dana Hills baseball and softball teams each kicked off their CIF-SS postseasons in the first round on Thursday, May 2.

The baseball team opened on the road at La Mirada, No. 3 seed in Division 1, and lost the first round game, 2-0.

The South Coast League champion softball team opened in Division 2 at home against Sea View League co-champion Tesoro and won by run rule, 10-0. Click here for coverage of the Dolphins’ softball opener.

The Dolphins baseball team completed its mad dash to playoff qualification on Thursday, April 25.

Though opening the South Coast League with a 2-6 record, Dana Hills won its final four league games, posting back-to-back wins against Tesoro and Mission Viejo, the two teams the Dolphins were chasing.

Dana Hills won the first three of the four games to set up a play-in game against Mission Viejo in the season finale on April 25. The Dolphins went ahead in the second inning, 1-0, and held off Mission Viejo until the sixth inning. In the top of the sixth, the Diablos tied the game, 1-1, but in the bottom half of the inning, Dana Hills scored twice to take the lead for good.

The Dolphins beat Mission Viejo, 3-1, and secured their playoff position with their third-place finish in the South Coast League.

Dana Hills was paced in the clincher by a pair of sophomores on the mound. Ian May threw five innings and allowed only one run on four hits to pick up the win. CJ Zwahlen threw two hitless innings of relief to pick up the save.

Boys Volleyball Wins Playoff Opener, Hosts Second Round

The Dana Hills boys volleyball team faced tough competition inside and outside of the South Coast League this season, and the Dolphins proved they were ready for prime time in their Division 2 opener on Tuesday, April 29.

The Dolphins, ranked No. 9 in Division 2, went on the road to Lakewood and survived their first test in a four-set victory, 25-19, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20. Nick Rigo led Dana Hills with 14 kills.

Dana Hills hosted San Marcos in the second round on Thursday, May 2, and won in four sets. Click here for coverage of the match.

The Dolphins finished third in the South Coast League behind the co-champions San Clemente and Tesoro, ranked No. 8 and No. 10 in Division 1, respectively.

Boys Golf Wins Sixth Straight League Title

The Dana Hills boys golf team finished 6-2 in the South Coast League to win the league title outright for its sixth consecutive full or shared South Coast League title.

As a team, Dana Hills advances to the CIF South Coast Team Championships on May 14 at Talega Golf Club in San Clemente.

At the South Coast League Individual Finals, Dana Hills placed three in the CIF-qualifiying top seven. Jason Bannister was the top Dolphin finisher in fourth place, and Quentin Hill and Dresden Thomas finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

All three will compete at the CIF Individual Regional at Skylinks Golf Course in Long Beach on Monday, May 6.