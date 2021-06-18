Dolphin Report: Bannister Finishes in Top Half of CIF SoCal Regional Golf Championships

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Dana Hills senior Jason Bannister shot a 4-over-par 76 to finish tied for 52nd out of 123 golfers in the CIF/SCGA SoCal Regional Golf Championships on Tuesday, June 15, at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.

You Seong Choi of Anaheim Discovery Christian won the event with a 7-under-par 65. Kyle An of Aliso Niguel finished third with a 4-under-par 68.

Bannister qualified for the event by shooting an even-par 72 to tie for fifth place at the CIF-SS Individual Championships on Thursday, June 10, at River Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard. Dana Hills teammate Nick Fry tied for 50th with a score of 82.

