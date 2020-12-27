Doheny Bike Leads Donation for Families in Need

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Jason Spates and Micah Meiring, local owners of Dana Point e-bike shop Doheny Bike, led a Retrospec gift donation of scooters, skateboards and helmets on Monday, December 21.

Retrospec is a brand for adventure gear including bikes, paddleboards, skate and snow products and more. Recipients included local pre-registered families that had been impacted by job loss and business closures due to COVID-19.

Spates, a lifelong Dana Point resident, says it was important to him to start a business dedicated to local mobility for fellow neighbors.

“We saw how popular e-bikes had become during the pandemic. It only felt natural for us to open dohenybike.com,” Spates said. “We immediately recognized the opportunity to be able to contribute and give back to a community that has been a part of our childhood at Doheny Beach.”

Doheny Bike was started by a couple of Dana Point dads who say they have enjoyed living near the Doheny Beach surf spot. They started the business, because they wanted to see their kids as mobile as they were in the 1970s and ’80s.

“We’re proud of our town and fellow neighbors during this past year; it hasn’t been an easy one. By donating scooters, skateboards and helmets, our goal is to simply assist in providing a feeling of joy, mobility, and an outlet of freedom during this pandemic,” Spates said. “Dana Point is an amazing community, and we want to help more kids enjoy it safely. Thank you to the city of Dana Point for reaching out and organizing such an important event and making many holiday wishes come true across our city.”

For more information, visit dohenybike.com.

