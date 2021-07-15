Doheny Beach Officers Remove Boat from Shore

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux

A sailboat that ended up ashore at Doheny State Beach on Friday, July 9, was removed from the beach that same day by park officers, Lifeguard Chief Mark Allen said.

The boat was offshore for a few days before ending up on the sand, Allen said. It reportedly ended up on shore early that Friday morning.

Park officers responded and safely got the owner off the boat. The owner reportedly then left the scene, though officers were in contact with him later. The boat was hauled out away from the surf area and deemed a potential hazard because it had diesel fuel aboard, Allen said.

The state park paid for the removal and destruction of the vessel since the owner said he couldn’t afford the fees, Allen said.

