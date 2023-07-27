Celebrating the first International Scuba Day on Aug. 6, local divers are looking to gather behind the Ocean Institute and work together to clear trash and fishing lines from marine protected reefs.

International Scuba Day, celebrating the day that one of the first self-contained underwater breathing apparatus (SCUBA) was tested, aims to bring the diving community together to promote the underwater sport.

The upcoming “Clean the Reefs” event in Dana Point is one of many International Scuba Day events scheduled to take place around the world.

Speargun manufacturer Riffe, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors and Lost Winds Dive Shop are partnering with the Ocean Institute to celebrate the first International Scuba Day by encouraging divers to come together to clean local reefs.

“The goal of this event is to give back to our one-of-a-kind ecosystem by removing fishing lines and other trash from the reef along the coast of Dana Point,” Sara Vaughn, Ocean Institute public programs manager, said in a media release.

Ocean Institute Marketing Coordinator Kaitlyn Davidson added that since the Ocean Institute is located so close to a Marine Protected Area, “We feel it’s our responsibility to make sure that we are doing everything we can in order to protect the native species here and to preserve this particular location to its pristine self as much as possible.”

For the cleanup, divers all geared up and ready to hit the water will gather at the Native Plant Garden behind the Ocean Institute at 11 a.m. Vendor booths will be set up in the garden with sign-ups for the dive at the Lost Winds booth.

Lost Winds Social Media Marketing Manager James Blaydon explained that snorkelers and free divers will dive to the depth they are comfortable with to search for trash and fishing lines along the reef.

“Scuba divers, because they’re able to stay under longer, probably will go a little bit deeper and further, do the same thing, just examine the reef, examine the rocks and pick up anything that doesn’t grow naturally,” Blaydon said.

Blaydon added that the type of debris that divers typically come across varies by location, but the Ocean Institute does a good job of keeping the local reef clean.

“I’ve seen more fishing lines than anything, but that’s just because people fish off the rocks and inevitably get caught in something and have to cut their lines,” Blaydon said. “That’s what I see most of out there, but in terms of trash, it’s pretty good.”

The area has seen some bigger swells lately, which may have brought in more trash up against the breakwater, Davidson added.

Each participant of the upcoming cleanup will receive a raffle ticket with a chance to win prizes including diving gear, a getaway to a dive resort or a group dive with a local dive shop. The raffle will begin between 2 and 2:30 p.m.

Local divers will gather on Aug. 6 to celebrate the first International Scuba Day by diving to clean up debris and fishing lines along the reefs in the Marine Protected Area behind the Ocean Institute. Photo: Courtesy of the Ocean Institute and Lost Winds Dive Shop`

Those with limited snorkeling or scuba experience can stay onshore and “do their part on land as well,” Davidson said.

However, Blaydon noted that once someone gets in the water, sees the sea life in Dana Point’s unique ecosystem, “all that really cool stuff that people aren’t used to seeing brings them back.”

Around the Marine Protected Area, Davidson explained that divers will see native kelp, seaweed and algae and may see calico bass, lobsters or protected species such as the garibaldi.

“I actually saw a giant black sea bass, a bunch of different perch—I mean the biodiversity of it is insane, just the amount of life that you see in that area is crazy,” Blaydon said.

Blaydon explained that when Lost Winds sees people come into the shop having never snorkeled or scuba-dived before, “it’s one of those things that you just have to do for the first time and then once you do it and see everything, you’re around it, you get exposed to it, it’s kind of hard to go back and not do it again.”

Once someone’s gotten a taste for diving, Blaydon added, it’s common for them to dive deeper from snorkeling to free diving to scuba.

“After someone’s been free diving, they want to stay down a little longer, they’ll give scuba diving a shot,” Blaydon said. “So, it’s kind of like a progression for most people we see.”

Davidson added that as an ocean education facility, the Ocean Institute’s partnership with Lost Winds fits their mission of also keeping the ocean “as wild and as beautiful as it is.”

“This particular event aligns so well with our mission of using the ocean to educate and inspire, because it is such a great way to get people out here to see the beauty of what exists just outside of our walls here and to give them the opportunity to be well-educated on how to protect this area,” Davidson said.

Blaydon added that the two organizations have the same goal in mind, and partnering together will help them reach their goal of protecting the ocean’s natural resources.

For first-time and seasoned divers, Blaydon noted that he hopes participants come away with the realization that if you love being in the water, “it’s really important to take care of what you love, because it’s unfortunately a finite resource.”

“If you love diving and you love spearfishing, love being in the water, it’s important to take care of it, because if you don’t, you can’t rely on somebody else doing it for you, and then eventually things will disappear,” he added.

Davidson emphasized that it’s important to educate the public and local community about the fragile ecosystem and importance of being good ocean stewards.

“Being a marine protected area, this is the most pristine area that exists around here, because it’s protected,” Davidson said. “So, if this is falling into despair or there’s things that are harming it, then imagine what’s going outside of places that aren’t protected that don’t have the same regulations.”

More information about the upcoming Clean the Reef dive event can be found at oceaninstitute.org or by calling 949.496.2274.