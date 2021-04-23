District Hockey Team Finishes as National Runner-Up

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Capistrano’s leading point-scorer in the tournament was Dana Hills junior defenseman Quinton McElligott, who scored three goals and added six assists for nine points. All three of McElligott’s goals came on the power play. The Coyotes’ leading goal scorer was senior Nathan Brunelle, who attends the Capistrano Connections school, with five goals. Dana Hills senior forward Joe Pratt also contributed with two goals and two assists for four points, and Dana Hills junior forward Luke Baker also got ice time for the Coyotes. The Capistrano Coyotes have four games remaining in their Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League season and returned to the ice on Thursday, April 22, against Orange Lutheran at Great Park Ice in Irvine. Results were not available at press time. The Coyotes play next against St. John Bosco on Saturday, April 24, at Great Park Ice.
🗣 GET READY!— USA Hockey (@usahockey) April 19, 2021
The @CapoCoyotes will face the hometown @OJLHockeyClub for the High School Division II #USAHNationals championship tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. CT. #TrainEatRepeat | @ChipotleTweets pic.twitter.com/9fEXhcqYVG
