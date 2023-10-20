After serving as a bartender at Turk’s Dana Warf for 11 years, Todd Pascarelli looks to bring his customer service skills and a sense of community to his new venture, a new stuffed cookie store on Del Prado Avenue.

Looking to open his Dirty Dough franchise next month, Pascarelli is racing against another Dirty Dough franchise location in Poway to be the flagship California location.

“We’re hoping to be the first ones in California,” Pascarelli said.

What sets Dirty Dough apart from similar cookie eateries is how stuffed and loaded they are, Pascarelli said. The menu features five “classic” cookies, in addition to a few weekly special cookies.

The classics that patrons can expect to see on the menu regularly are the Stuffed Chocolate Chip, Brookie, The Reverse, Cookies n Creme, and The Muscle.

“The bottom line is the cookie itself is a loaded cookie—a cookie bomb,” Pascarelli said. “My favorite starts with caramel in the middle, and then it’s a regular chocolate chip cookie, but then that’s enveloped by a brownie.”

“So, it’s all in one cookie, but I just love the gooey middle—it is a totally different kind of cookie,” Pascarelli continued. “We’ll dress the top, the outside; we’ll just do a little bit there, but basically, it’s the main ingredients, the inside, that counts.”

Dirty Dough’s mental wellness initiative echoes the notion of “it’s what’s on the inside that counts,” Pascarelli explained.

Through its nonprofit, the Life is Sweet Foundation, Dirty Dough’s mental wellness initiative aims to provide grants for youth mental wellness centers in every community it opens a location.

“That was what solidified us to go with Dirty Dough,” Pascarelli said. “Every Dirty Dough they open, they’re trying to put a wellness room in either the high school or middle school in the area.”

Pascarelli noted that Dana Hills High School already has a wellness room, so he and his partners are looking to connect with Marco Forster Middle School to help fund a wellness room at the school.

“That’s what the whole tagline is,” Pascarelli said. “It’s what’s on the inside that counts, and that’s why they’re not good-looking cookies–Dirty Dough–but it’s what’s on the inside that counts.”

“The wellness rooms are just so they could go in anytime during the day to just relax, regroup, refocus,” Pascarelli continued. “So, I’m praying that it has such a good effect on the community.”

Pascarelli noted that he was especially excited about the location within the Prado West development.

“I’ve read about and watched this project from the beginning … I’ve driven by it a million times; I just kept voicing, ‘My goodness, this would be such a great spot,’ ” Pascarelli recalled.

Since landing on the Prado West location between the Dana Point Ale House and Homeslice, Pascarelli noted that the neighboring businesses have been “super welcoming.”

“We love the location,” Pascarelli said. “I love how everyone seems to be walking. I just love the fact that they close Del Prado four or five times during the year.”

Pascarelli added that he hopes working at Dirty Dough can serve as a memorable first job for kids in the community.

“We just want to be a part of the community,” Pascarelli said. “Our boys go to high school right up the street, and I understand that it’s going to be the first job for a lot of kids, so I want it to be that nostalgic, ‘Oh, this is the first place I ever worked at’ when they come back with their family.”

“I mean, we’re selling cookies, so I want it to be low-stress, but when you walk in, I’m going to make sure everyone I hire has to be very sociable,” Pascarelli continued. “Customer service is going to be my main (focus); I’m almost afraid I’m going to be too annoying with that.”

Looking to support the high school and local youth, Pascarelli noted that he anticipates that they will likely make up a lot of Dirty Dough’s workforce.

“I’m assuming a lot of our workforce will be from there, and I just want it to be that they look back and be, like, ‘Oh, that was my first job,’ but like a good first job,” Pascarelli said.

“I am such a big advocate for being a part of the community,” Pascarelli continued. “So we’re going to be sponsoring any team we possibly can–local sports team, any pony leagues, stuff like that. We’re going to try and do as much as we can with the high school.”

After spending more than a decade serving the Dana Point community drinks in the harbor, Pascarelli commented that he was excited to open the new venture in town.

“Locals at Turk’s have watched my boys grow up; they’ve had to listen to stories for the past 11 years,” Pascarelli said. “That’s why Dana Point is where we want to be. It’s a cool, small-big town.”

Dirty Dough is expected to open late this fall at 24471 Del Prado Avenue, Suite B, Dana Point.