Zara Flores, Dana Point Times Intern

Dana Hills High School will host its first College and Career event, Beyond the Pod, geared toward the senior class on Nov. 7-8.

Luci Coppola, assistant principal, and the DHHS staff were inspired after other schools in the Capistrano Unified School District hosted similar events.

The Beyond the Pod poster was designed by Dana Hills student Dana Wilske.

According to student-provided information, approximately 40% of students don’t go to a four-year university after high school. With this information, Coppola planned Beyond the Pod, so all students are supported and have resources for whichever path they choose post-graduation.

The students will have the opportunity to submit a college application with the assistance of parent volunteers and partners from local community colleges and California State Universities.

The event will take place during school hours and will provide separate areas for scholarship and financial aid workshops, as well as a room for each path, including as UCs, CSUs, military and Marines, community colleges, trade schools and the workforce. DHHS student Dana Wilske designed the poster promoting the event.

“Everything we do here is for post-(high school) goals,” Coppola said. “We want to make sure their dreams come to fruition, whatever they may be.”